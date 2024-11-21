Vensure Employer Solutions Builds on Q3 Successes with Four New Acquisitions and Additional Financing

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, continued its rapid growth and expansion plans with a series of fresh acquisitions and a new round of financing.

The financing, led by Stone Point Capital Markets, a division of Stone Point Capital LLC, provides nearly $2.2 billion that allows Vensure to continue executing on its M&A strategy and other key initiatives. It was comprised of a new $140 million Revolving Credit Facility, a new $1,585 million Term Loan, and a new $450 million Delayed Draw Term Loan.

"While many others wind down in Q4, Vensure is ramping up our efforts to deliver powerful HR solutions for businesses worldwide," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Building off the buzz around the launch of our new Namely HCM platform at HR Tech, we're energized and continuing to seek out the best opportunities to grow our footprint and our product offerings."

Making good on that promise, Vensure has added four new businesses to its portfolio since the end of September, including:

A New York-based HR solutions and payroll software company founded in 1992 that processes $5.8B in payroll and serves nearly 97,000 worksite employees across the country,

A leading local employment solutions provider for national and international corporations with a presence in nine countries, servicing two of the largest EOR aggregators in the world,

A southern California-based client payroll and HR service bureau founded in 2006 that processes approximately $1.1M in payroll, and

A niche tax consulting firm with a 25-year history serving clients in multiple industries nationwide that provides value-added outsourcing services and has successfully provided millions of dollars in real savings to its clients.

"At Vensure, we build that which differentiates, and acquire that which accelerates," Campos said. "These four acquisitions will accelerate our offerings in key areas. As we integrate them into the Vensure family of businesses, we'll continue to offer localized services backed by the power of the international Vensure brand."

Vensure's latest business additions increase its total number of acquisitions to 85 over the past six years.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

Media Contact

Owen Serey

Mower, on behalf of Vensure

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com