Blind Logic Productions: Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story Announces Distribution

Blind Logic Productions is proud to announce the completion of its distribution agreements with SDG Releasing and One Tree Entertainment.

Texas-based SDG Releasing, founded by veteran acclaimed filmmakers Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, will be spearheading North American distribution and Australian-based One Tree Entertainment, led by trailblazers Tanya Esposito and Rebecca Dornburg, will be the international sales agent for the award-winning "Blind Logic" documentary film.

Filmmakers for filmmakers in mid-2024 created SDG Releasing and is the newest player in theatrical film distribution, with plans to launch Believe+, their proprietary SVOD platform later this year. As Cary Solomon stated, "Blind Logic" is a remarkable Americana story from the heartland that is our kind of film for our distribution plans."

From its roots as a prominent production company, One Tree Entertainment evolved into a respected worldwide sales agent and understands filmmakers' necessity for expertise in managing foreign markets. As Tanya Esposito, Managing Director commented, "We are thrilled to represent Blind Logic because this character story is full of inspiration and resonates beyond borders."

The award-winning documentary film, "Blind Logic," tells the inspirational story of Ralph Teetor, an American blind visionary. Overcoming unthinkable odds, this remarkable automotive pioneer and leader inspired an entire industry. As filmmaker Jack Teetor stated, "We are extremely fortunate to have such respected leaders managing our distribution efforts and look forward to a rewarding relationship."

This film features Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year," Sarah Cook, the inspiring President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, Franz von Holzhausen, the trendsetting Chief Designer at Tesla, and the distinguished Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Peterson Automotive Museum.

Credits include Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by the late Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

