The first Global South Media and Think Tank Forum took place on November 11-12, 2024, in São Paulo, Brazil. China's Fenjiu stood out at this vibrant platform for cultural exchange among Global South nations, captivating international guests with its rich heritage and unique Eastern charm.

During the forum's luncheon on November 11, Fenjiu's elegant blue-and-white porcelain bottles and bamboo-shaped drinking vessels caught the attention of attendees from around the world. Its distinctive fresh aroma and crisp taste garnered widespread praise from those who sampled it.

Renowned as the "soul of Chinese baijiu," Fenjiu boasts a 6,000-year brewing history and an 800-year tradition of distillation. As a representative of the light-aroma baijiu style, Fenjiu's pure and refined flavor has won the hearts of generations.

"This is a remarkable encounter. One of China's oldest spirits graced the inaugural gathering of Global South media," remarked Fabio Manzini, Special Director of the regional representative office of the Institutional Relations Secretary in São Paulo of the Presidency of the Republic, after tasting the baijiu, adding that "Its taste is exquisite. I hope to use this fine liquor to welcome more Chinese friends in the future."

Dating back to the Qin and Han dynasties, Fenjiu's predecessor, Fenzhou Yanggao Liquor, was exported along the ancient Silk Road, making it one of China's earliest international spirits. Today, Fenjiu continues its legacy of diversity and inclusivity, with its products available in over 60 countries and regions across Asia and Europe. Its appearance in São Paulo marks another step toward global recognition.

"Chinese baijiu is unique in its aroma, form, and flavor. Baijiu culture is an essential part of Chinese heritage and a valuable resource for international cultural communication," noted the forum organizers.

The forum was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and Brazil Communication Company, drawing approximately 350 representatives from 170 media outlets, think tanks, government departments, and enterprises across 70 countries and regions. Fenjiu's presence added a touch of history and cultural depth to this international gathering, solidifying its role as an ambassador of Chinese heritage.

