Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Charitable Impact is excited and proud to announce that it has been named 2024 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures Award winner in the emerging category. Presented by Waterstone Human Capital, this highly respected award honours companies that demonstrate exceptional workplace cultures - that not only engage employees but also fuel the success of the organization.





"At Charitable Impact, culture isn't just something we have - it's the foundation of everything we do," said Dan Brodie, Chief Operating Officer at Charitable Impact. "This recognition belongs to every member of our team, from Vancouver to Bengaluru, who brings their passion and creativity to building something truly meaningful. Together, we've created a workplace where people feel connected, valued, and inspired by the impact they make every day."

In the words of CEO John Bromley, "At Charitable Impact, our purpose is simple: to help people create the change they want to see in the world through giving. It's our team's collective values and grit that enable us to achieve our goals. It's an honour to be recognized for this award."

"These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture - those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital. "This year's winners serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."





"Our culture isn't defined by geography," added Brodie. "Whether you're in Canada or India, the same energy of generosity and innovation drives us. This award is proof that when we lead with purpose and empower our people, we can deliver impact that resonates across borders and transforms how we give."

As Charitable Impact celebrates this milestone, the team remains committed to nurturing its vibrant culture, ensuring it continues to grow alongside the organization's mission of empowering Canadians to give meaningfully.

Discover how Charitable Impact is helping Canadians create change at www.charitableimpact.com.

ABOUT CHARITABLE IMPACT:

Charitable Impact is an online giving platform that operates as a donor-advised fund. It equips generous Canadians with the tools and support to create the change they seek in the world, regardless of what causes they care about, which charities they choose to support, or how much money they give away. Since 2011, our community of 203,000+ users has donated more than 1.4 billion dollars, with over 14,300 registered charities benefiting from the generosity of people across Canada. Learn more at https://www.charitableimpact.com/

ABOUT WATERSTONE HUMAN CAPITAL

Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It's no surprise Waterstone's promise has culture right in the middle - the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit https://waterstonehc.com/ or https://waterstonehc.com/canadas-most-admired/.

