ScherZinger Pest Control: 58% of Homeowners Have Never Scheduled a Professional Termite Inspection, New Survey Reveals

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Fifty-eight percent of homeowners have never scheduled a professional termite inspection, according to new survey results from ScherZinger Pest Control.

Homeowners and Termite Inspections

58% of homeowners have never scheduled a professional termite inspection

Another 32% of homeowners have no plans to do so. This means that countless homes could be at risk of termite infestation and their resulting damage, while homeowners are none the wiser.

Known as "silent killers" in the pest control profession, termites and their damage can be difficult to spot to the untrained eye and go unnoticed for years.

The survey was conducted on Sept. 18, 2024. It polled a representative sample of 600 homeowners from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Many homeowners believe they can identify termites: According to the ScherZinger study, 54% of homeowners said they could identify termites. Unfortunately, termite activity can be very difficult to spot to the untrained eye.

Many homeowners do not inspect for termite activity: While over half of homeowners say they can identify termites, the ScherZinger survey discovered that 46% of homeownersrarely or never perform a visual termite inspection in or around their homes. Only 34% visually inspect their home at least once a year.

Most homeowners do not plan to schedule regular termite inspections: Despite the potential for termites to go unnoticed for years, only 36% of homeowners plan to schedule regular termite inspections.

Almost half of homeowners who had termites reported moderate to major termite damage: Of the homeowners who have experienced termite activity, 47% reported moderate or major damage and 53% reported minor damage.

Termite damage can be costly, but most often, repairs cost less than $3,000. Of the respondents to the ScherZinger survey who experienced termite damage (16% said yes, and 6% were unsure), 94% paid less than $3,000 for repairs, and 6% paid over $3,000 for repairs. This highlights the importance of early detection, as this can significantly reduce the overall cost of termite-related repairs.

Complete survey results and article: https://stopzbugs.com/blog/how-to-identify-termites/

The ScherZinger survey is immensely informative and enlightening, as it lays out how most homeowners are handling the potential or current problem of termites. ScherZinger Pest Control is a family-owned and operated pest control company that has served the Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton, Ohio, areas for over 90 years.

ScherZinger has even worked with industry-leading experts like the Ohio Pest Management Association and the Ohio Department of Agriculture to develop innovative ways to safely manage pests, making ScherZinger Pest Control uniquely qualified to perform this survey and evaluate the resulting data.

Contact Information

Dan St. Gregory

dan@stopzbugs.com

SOURCE: ScherZinger Pest Control

View the original press release on newswire.com.