Wedgewood Weddings & Events Partners With Creekside Event Center in Colorado Springs

Wedgewood Weddings & Events partners with Creekside Event Center, promising to continue its legacy of exceptional celebrations in Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events, the nation's largest wedding venue operator, announced its partnership with Creekside Event Center, further expanding its Colorado market presence. The venue will operate as Creekside Terrace by Wedgewood Weddings, marking the company's strategic growth in the Rocky Mountain region.





Creekside Terrace

The lush ceremony site at Creekside Terrace by Wedgewood Weddings

The partnership brings Wedgewood Weddings & Events' proven operational expertise to one of Colorado Springs' premier event venues. Situated on eight acres, Creekside Terrace has established itself as a leading wedding destination, hosting hundreds of celebrations since its founding in 2017.

Sarah Evans, who established Creekside Terrace, reflects on the venue's journey: "When the venue first opened, we were shocked at the interest. We have been blessed to host thousands of guests and celebrate hundreds of couples in the last seven years. As Creekside Terrace has grown, my family has, too. My daughter was born the same day I had my first tour with a prospective couple! I am so looking forward to more family time in this next season."

Evans sees strong alignment in the partnership with Wedgewood Weddings & Events: "We are so excited to have present and future Creekside Terrace couples experience a top-notch, nationally recognized level of service and excellence. We know couples are in good hands with Wedgewood Weddings."

"We're honored to continue the legacy of excellence that Sarah Evans and her family have built at Creekside Terrace," says Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "As Sarah focuses on her next chapter, we're committed to maintaining the same warm, family-oriented atmosphere that has made this venue so special to the Colorado Springs community. We look forward to hosting all couples who choose to celebrate their love at this incredible location."

The partnership strengthens Wedgewood Weddings & Events' position in the Colorado wedding market while maintaining Creekside Terrace's established reputation for excellence. The venue features multiple versatile spaces that allow for indoor-outdoor flow and can accommodate events of various sizes. Each space has been thoughtfully designed to create seamless indoor-outdoor celebrations that capitalize on Colorado's natural beauty.

Creekside Terrace is now accepting tours. For more information about hosting your wedding or special event, visit https://www.wedgewoodweddings.com/creeksideterrace.

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Founded in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has earned its reputation as a premier choice for hosting exceptional events across the United States. Renowned for outstanding service, luxury venues, and a seasoned team of wedding and event experts, they set the bar for the entire industry. The Wedgewood Weddings & Events team crafts uniquely memorable experiences that stand the test of time. With an expansive portfolio of over 70 top-tier venues nationwide, they have served millions of guests and take pride in consistently exceeding expectations.

