Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Named Approved EcoVadis Training Partner

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Sensiba LLP , a Top 75 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, announced today that EcoVadis , the leading provider of globally trusted business sustainability ratings, has named it an approved training partner.

Approved Training Partners are formally equipped to help businesses complete sustainability assessments, review scores, and improve environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement practices. They are carefully selected based on their experience and expertise and must complete rigorous training on EcoVadis' methodology and assessment process through EcoVadis Academy .

To qualify, partners must demonstrate a deep understanding of local environmental, ethical, and human rights regulations and issues, and have completed the EcoVadis assessment for their own business.

"We're proud to become an EcoVadis Approved Training Partner," said Jennifer Harrity , ESG & Sustainability Director at Sensiba. "EcoVadis has helped Sensiba enhance our ESG benchmarking and reporting, and our relationship will help clients improve risk mitigation, supply chain management, and transparency while meeting increased stakeholder expectations."

As an Approved Training Partner, Sensiba has been trained and approved to:

Educate and support suppliers in understanding the EcoVadis methodology and support with assessment completion.

Provide consultancy services for suppliers to understand their scorecard and Corrective Action Plan and support them in implementing improvements and broader supply chain sustainability practices.

Help buyers understand how the EcoVadis assessment can benefit their business and supply chain.

EcoVadis is the global standard for supply chain sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis has rated more than 100,000 companies globally. Learn more at EcoVadis.com and Sensiba.com .

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As an independent member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com .

