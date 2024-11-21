New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Phoenix Roze, a renowned jewelry boutique in New York City's West Village, proudly celebrates its 18th anniversary this year. Since its founding by designer Guy Rozenstrich, the boutique has been dedicated to creating meaningful, finely crafted custom jewelry that captures life's most cherished moments.

From its beginnings, Phoenix Roze has maintained a clear vision: to design one-of-a-kind pieces that resonate deeply with its clients. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted in the heart of Manhattan, where Rozenstrich and his team prioritize precision, artistry, and personal connection in every creation.

Phoenix Roze Celebrates 18 Years of Meaningful, Custom Jewelry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/230825_54b585230467b9f7_001full.jpg

"Jewelry should be a reflection of life's most precious moments," says Rozenstrich. "I want each piece to tell a story that endures, a reminder of a special chapter in someone's life." This hands-on approach and dedication to authenticity have made Phoenix Roze a beloved destination, attracting a loyal following from local residents to Hollywood stars. "Everything is possible-we are only limited by our own imagination," says Rozenstrich.

Phoenix Roze's 18 years in business reflect not only its expertise but also its enduring connection with the community and clients who value unique, high-quality craftsmanship. By staying true to its roots, the boutique remains a trusted destination for those seeking jewelry that is both timeless and deeply personal.

In the spirit of its anniversary, Phoenix Roze continues to look forward, introducing new designs that honor its commitment to quality and individuality

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/230825_54b585230467b9f7_002full.jpg

For those who can't visit in person, Phoenix Roze's website brings the experience of custom jewelry to clients everywhere. Through a new portal, clients can easily request custom designs or explore signature collections, from gold initial necklaces to delicate engagement rings. With worldwide shipping and personal assistance by email, phone, and chat, Phoenix Roze ensures that its spirit of craftsmanship reaches beyond NYC, making it a trusted place for those seeking jewelry with soul and significance.

In the spirit of its anniversary, Phoenix Roze continues to look forward, introducing new designs that honor its commitment to quality and individuality. Whether it's a bespoke engagement ring, a custom necklace bearing a meaningful symbol, or a reimagined family heirloom, Phoenix Roze offers a place where jewelry can tell well crafted, and meaningful stories.

About Phoenix Roze

Located in the West Village, Phoenix Roze is a custom jeweler quietly celebrated as a hidden gem in NYC, known for its handmade pieces that blend artistry with personal meaning. With 18 years of experience, Phoenix Roze continues to craft each piece with care, originality, and a deep connection to the stories of its clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230825

SOURCE: GetFeatured