HighLevel Ranked Number 103 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

HighLevel today announced it ranked 103 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%. HighLevel grew 1,176% during this period.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is on a mission to propel agencies and professionals in numerous industries beyond their benchmarks for success by enhancing automation, improving communication, and fostering scalable growth in a user-friendly manner. At the core is our AI-powered all-in-one platform-crafted for sales, marketing, CRM, and more. We offer a white-labeled version for branding, strengthening market positions, and maximizing profitability.

HighLevel leaves an indelible mark on the tech community, the SaaS industry, and a diverse clientele. Initiatives like online communities underscore our commitment to knowledge sharing, collaboration, and industry empowerment. Beyond software, our comprehensive support includes accessible virtual meetings via video call and a wealth of resources, ensuring our customers not only succeed but excel.

At HighLevel, we're not just shaping the future of marketing, SaaS, and more; we're collaboratively empowering success-one innovative solution at a time.

Media Contact:

Savannah Lipinski, savannah@gohighlevel.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

