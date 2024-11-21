PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa: Canada Painters, PerfectPRO Painters, Expands Services Across the Country, Introducing a Price-Matching Guarantee and One-Year Warranty

PerfectPRO Painters enhances access to professional, affordable painting services with an unmatched price-matching guarantee and a one-year warranty, setting a new standard for excellence in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / PerfectPRO Painters, a leading name in residential and commercial painting services, has announced the expansion of its operations across Canada. Serving over 40 million residents and 1.3 million businesses, PerfectPRO Painters is now offering its renowned professional painting services in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Hamilton. Alongside this expansion, the Canada painters are introducing a price-matching guarantee and a one-year warranty, ensuring customers receive high-quality, affordable painting services backed by confidence.

Canada Painters

PerfectPRO Painters

"At PerfectPRO Painters, we believe that everyone deserves access to professional painting services that are both affordable and reliable," says Justin Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "Our price-matching guarantee ensures that our customers always get the best value without compromising on quality."

PerfectPRO Painters has built a reputation as one of Canada's most trusted painting companies, excelling in residential, commercial, and large-scale projects. Recognized as a HomeStars Best of Award winner, the company's commitment to customer satisfaction is unmatched.

A Proven Formula for Excellence

With a combined 40 years of expertise in painting and construction management, the Assaly family ensures that every project is completed to perfection. From house painting to industrial projects, PerfectPRO Painters caters to diverse needs, including unit turnover, exterior painting, and specialty large-scale jobs.

"We've always strived to raise the standard of painting services in Canada," adds Fedi Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "Our one-year warranty reflects our confidence in the quality and durability of our work, giving customers peace of mind long after the job is done."

Why Choose PerfectPRO Painters?

PerfectPRO Painters stands out for its unique combination of fast, affordable, and guaranteed services.

The company is committed to:

Providing fixed pricing with no hidden costs.

Starting and completing projects on time.

Offering professional-grade finishes backed by a price-matching guarantee.

Ensuring neat and tidy project execution with respect for clients' homes and businesses.

As a third-generation family business, PerfectPRO Painters is deeply rooted in its mission to elevate painting standards across Canada. The company's exceptional project management, expert painters, and superior communication ensure a stress-free experience for every client.

For more information about why PerfectPRO is among the top-rated Canada painters and its services, visit https://perfectpropainters.ca/ or call (613) 801-2385.

About PerfectPRO Painters

PerfectPRO Painters is a trusted family-owned painting company serving homeowners and businesses across Canada. With over 40 years of combined experience, we specialize in delivering high-quality, fast, and affordable painting services, backed by a "Price-Matching Guarantee" and a one-year warranty.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(613) 801-2385

SOURCE: PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa

View the original press release on newswire.com.