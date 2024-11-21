Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - The Body Stories Redefined event, held on October 26th, 2024 by Tucson Plastic Surgery's charitable organization, Reblossom, was an evening to remember filled with gratitude, inspiration, and heartfelt celebration. Attendees gathered at Etherton Gallery to honor the journeys of five extraordinary women who underwent breast reconstruction, courageously redefining their bodies and spirits after breast cancer. The evening featured a stunning photo exhibit that captured the beauty and resilience of these women, while an unforgettable burlesque performance added joy and empowerment to the night.

Thanks to the incredible support of everyone who attended, Reblossom raised over $10,000 to continue its mission of providing breast reconstructive surgeries and education to uninsured women in Southern Arizona.

Guests enjoyed custom mocktails, succulent cupcakes, and heartfelt words from one of the women herself, who shared how this life-changing surgery helped her rediscover her feminine spirit. Each attendee left with a small gift bag, courtesy of Tucson Plastic Surgery, as a thank-you for supporting this impactful cause.

The evening was a powerful reminder of strength, community, and healing - and Tucson Plastic Surgery and Reblossom are deeply grateful to everyone who joined.

About Tucson Plastic Surgery: Dr. Raman Mahabir and Dr. Silvia Kurtovic are two dedicated, board-certified plastic surgeons with a passion for helping people feel confident in their bodies. Throughout their surgical careers, Dr. Mahabir and Dr. Kurtovic noticed the need for a more personal approach within the traditional healthcare model, motivating them to establish their own practice with the goal of humanizing the patient's experience. They provide an array of face, body, breast, and breast reconstruction procedures.

As both partners in work and in life, they chose Tucson as the place to make this dream a reality. They invite patients to experience the difference firsthand in their practice, centered on patient comfort and created with the patient's journey in mind.

About Reblossom: Reblossom was created in 2022 by Dr. Raman Mahabir and Dr. Silvia Kurtovic with the mission of providing breast reconstructive services and education to under or uninsured patients in Southern Arizona. In addition, they are passionate about collaborating with the local community to create positive healing experiences for women who have undergone breast reconstruction surgery.

