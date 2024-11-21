Vertosoft LLC Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

Expanding Opportunities in Government Procurement

Vertosoft LLC, a leader in software distribution, is proud to announce its recent award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the software and related services category. This allows Vertosoft LLC to expand its offerings to public agencies across North America.

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with competitively solicited contracts, Sourcewell enables government and educational agencies to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

Vertosoft LLC secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements, and delivering exceptional value and service. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase from Vertosoft LLC through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.

"Vertosoft is thrilled to see our efforts culminate in the award of this Sourcewell contract across all applied-for categories. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering streamlined, value-driven procurement solutions that empower public sector agencies. I am honored to have led the proposal efforts, and I look forward to managing this contract to help agencies across North America meet their critical needs with greater efficiency and ease. Together with Sourcewell, we are poised to make a positive impact in the government procurement space." said Ashlianne Shigley, Government Contracts Program Manager at Vertosoft.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value public sector distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted, innovative, and emerging technology solutions to the government. Fueled by an innovative mindset and an entrepreneurial culture, Vertosoft is constantly finding new ways to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cost-efficient technology solutions to the government. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

For more information, including how an agency can use Vertosoft LLC's contract, visit Vertosoft LLC - sourcewell-mn.gov (https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/060624-VTO or http://www.vertosoft.com/sourcewell.)

