Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 20:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Legendary Lodge: Detroit's Ultimate Christmas Pop-Up Bar Expands With New Glacier-Themed Speakeasy, Private Suites, and Interactive Displays for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

The Legendary Lodge, metro Detroit's premier Christmas pop-up bar, returns with an expanded lineup of festive features for the 2024 holiday season.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / The Legendary Lodge, metro Detroit's premier Christmas pop-up bar, returns with an expanded lineup of festive features for the 2024 holiday season. Launching on November 29 and running Wednesdays through Sundays through December 29, this year's immersive ski lodge experience introduces several exciting new additions, including reservable private suites, the enchanting Evergreen Courtyard, and the all-new Glacier's Edge Speakeasy.

Located at 37550 Cherry Hill Road in Westland, the Legendary Lodge is the ultimate winter destination for festive fun, featuring elaborate décor, themed cocktails, holiday bites, and unforgettable memories. Guests can gather with friends and family to explore its many new attractions while indulging in curated food and drinks.

Event Highlights:

Glacier's Edge Speakeasy

Step into the heart of the icy wilderness with Glacier's Edge, an exclusive, fully-themed speakeasy open Fridays and Saturdays. Guests are welcomed into a hidden explorer's camp near a mythical glacier, where the legendary frozen Yeti, "Koriak," looms in icy preservation. The bar offers exclusive photo ops and specialty drinks crafted to reflect the speakeasy's adventurous spirit.

Remodeled Bar with Interactive Displays

The reimagined main bar includes fresh interactive displays and Instagram-worthy photo ops that capture the magic of the season.

Private Suites for a VIP Experience

For 2024, the lodge introduces three exclusive private suites available for reservations:

  • The Summit Suite: A luxurious retreat adorned with vintage ski equipment and cozy blankets, offering the ultimate mountaintop hideaway.

  • The Alpine Retreat: A high-mountain chalet experience with snowy window scenes, leather seating, and rustic decor.

  • The Expedition Room: A nod to adventure, featuring weathered maps, old snowshoe equipment, and two dartboards for a playful, private gathering space.

Each suite accommodates up to 15 guests and can be reserved for 90 or 120 minutes.

Evergreen Courtyard at Rosecliffe Manor

Beside the Legendary Lodge, the Evergreen Courtyard offers a tranquil escape framed by the majestic facade of Rosecliffe Manor. Visitors can stroll through Rosecliffe's Legendary Tree Farm, crowned by a grand 15-foot Christmas tree, and enjoy drinks and small bites under the stars. Lodge staff serve this serene space, making it the perfect cozy retreat.

Hours of Operation:

  • Wednesdays & Thursdays: 5 PM - 10 PM

  • Fridays: 5 PM - 12 AM

  • Saturdays: 4 PM - 12 AM

  • Sundays: 4 PM - 10 PM

Tickets and Reservations

To secure your spot at the Legendary Lodge, including access to private suites and special events, visit legendarypopup.com. Don't miss this unforgettable holiday experience, running from November 29 to December 29, 2024.

Contact Information

Philip Hernandez
Marketing Coordinator
hernandez.philip@gmail.com
5756390511

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.