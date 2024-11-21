The Legendary Lodge: Detroit's Ultimate Christmas Pop-Up Bar Expands With New Glacier-Themed Speakeasy, Private Suites, and Interactive Displays for 2024

The Legendary Lodge, metro Detroit's premier Christmas pop-up bar, returns with an expanded lineup of festive features for the 2024 holiday season.

The Legendary Lodge, metro Detroit's premier Christmas pop-up bar, returns with an expanded lineup of festive features for the 2024 holiday season. Launching on November 29 and running Wednesdays through Sundays through December 29, this year's immersive ski lodge experience introduces several exciting new additions, including reservable private suites, the enchanting Evergreen Courtyard, and the all-new Glacier's Edge Speakeasy.

Located at 37550 Cherry Hill Road in Westland, the Legendary Lodge is the ultimate winter destination for festive fun, featuring elaborate décor, themed cocktails, holiday bites, and unforgettable memories. Guests can gather with friends and family to explore its many new attractions while indulging in curated food and drinks.

Event Highlights:

Glacier's Edge Speakeasy

Step into the heart of the icy wilderness with Glacier's Edge, an exclusive, fully-themed speakeasy open Fridays and Saturdays. Guests are welcomed into a hidden explorer's camp near a mythical glacier, where the legendary frozen Yeti, "Koriak," looms in icy preservation. The bar offers exclusive photo ops and specialty drinks crafted to reflect the speakeasy's adventurous spirit.

Remodeled Bar with Interactive Displays

The reimagined main bar includes fresh interactive displays and Instagram-worthy photo ops that capture the magic of the season.

Private Suites for a VIP Experience

For 2024, the lodge introduces three exclusive private suites available for reservations:

The Summit Suite : A luxurious retreat adorned with vintage ski equipment and cozy blankets, offering the ultimate mountaintop hideaway.

The Alpine Retreat : A high-mountain chalet experience with snowy window scenes, leather seating, and rustic decor.

The Expedition Room: A nod to adventure, featuring weathered maps, old snowshoe equipment, and two dartboards for a playful, private gathering space.

Each suite accommodates up to 15 guests and can be reserved for 90 or 120 minutes.

Evergreen Courtyard at Rosecliffe Manor

Beside the Legendary Lodge, the Evergreen Courtyard offers a tranquil escape framed by the majestic facade of Rosecliffe Manor. Visitors can stroll through Rosecliffe's Legendary Tree Farm, crowned by a grand 15-foot Christmas tree, and enjoy drinks and small bites under the stars. Lodge staff serve this serene space, making it the perfect cozy retreat.

Hours of Operation:

Wednesdays & Thursdays : 5 PM - 10 PM

Fridays : 5 PM - 12 AM

Saturdays : 4 PM - 12 AM

Sundays: 4 PM - 10 PM

Tickets and Reservations

To secure your spot at the Legendary Lodge, including access to private suites and special events, visit legendarypopup.com. Don't miss this unforgettable holiday experience, running from November 29 to December 29, 2024.

Contact Information

Philip Hernandez

Marketing Coordinator

hernandez.philip@gmail.com

5756390511





