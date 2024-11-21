Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 20:02 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balekian Hayes Family Law: Balekian Hayes, PLLC Recognized as a Best Law Firm in DFW by Best Lawyers

Finanznachrichten News

Dallas-based Family Law Firm Receives Top Ranking in the 15th Edition of Best Law Firms

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Balekian Hayes, PLLC has earned recognition as one of the best law firms in the esteemed 15th edition of Best Law Firms, independently produced by Best Lawyers. This accolade underscores the firm's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to serving clients.

The Best Law Firms rankings are highly regarded within the legal industry, providing a comprehensive and reliable guide to top-performing law firms across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions. This year, the evaluation process was particularly rigorous, incorporating feedback from over 100,000 clients, peer reviews, interviews with industry leaders and in-depth analysis of law firm data. Notably, there was a remarkable 65% increase in client participation in the survey, highlighting the significant value that consumers of legal services place on the Best Law Firms awards.

"We are committed to providing the highest level of legal services and this acknowledgment motivates us to continue striving for excellence in all our endeavors," says Kris Hayes managing partner at Balekian Hayes, PLLC. "We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this achievement-especially our devoted clients and peers. We look forward to building on our reputation for outstanding legal representation."

Earlier this year, partners Kris Balekian Hayes and John Withers, Jr., were honored in the 31st Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® peer review guide as well as receiving recognition in Super Lawyers Magazine as Texas Super Lawyers for 2024.

Recognition from Best Lawyers, not only assists clients in making informed decisions when selecting legal representation but also underscores the hard work and dedication of firms like Balekian Hayes that have demonstrated exceptional performance. Being featured in Best Law Firms enhances the firm's reputation, attracts top legal talent and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive market.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Katie Mudd
katie@thevokolgroup.com
214-676-4254

SOURCE: Balekian Hayes Family Law



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
