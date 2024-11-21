ViewSonic Reveals Winners of the 5th ColorPro Awards: Celebrating Momentum in Visual Arts

Top Honors in Photography, Videography, and Digital Art Awarded to Artists from Chile, the U.S., and Portugal, Respectively

BREA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has unveiled the winners of the 5th ColorPro Awards, themed "Momentum." This global competition celebrates creative excellence, inviting artists to explore the theme of movement through diverse forms of visual storytelling, spanning photography, videography, and digital art. With 10,461 entries from over 100 countries, the awards in 2024 underscore the event's resonance within the global arts community.

"The 5th ColorPro Awards celebrates the essence of creativity-evolution, energy, and transformation," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Each submission masterfully captures the theme of 'Momentum,' bringing stories of dynamism and discovery to life through visual art. With submissions growing fivefold since our inaugural ColorPro Awards, we are honored to showcase the diverse talents of our global community and share their remarkable perspectives with the world."

This year, the competition challenged artists to explore "Momentum" beyond physical motion, delving into emotional and symbolic dimensions. The judges were moved by powerful visual narratives of resilience and transformation that captured the strength and creativity of the human spirit. Many pieces employed momentum as a metaphor, adding layers of meaning that resonated profoundly. The inclusion of digital artworks pushed creative expression further, making this year's entries both inspiring and challenging to judge-a reflection of the ColorPro Community's exceptional talent.

Award-winning Photography

The top prize in the Photography category was awarded to "Wormhole" from Chile, an enchanting underwater image capturing a diver encircled by a swirling school of fish. This dynamic composition conveys a sense of collective energy, emphasizing the perpetual flow of life beneath the waves.

Second place went to "Swimming Race" from Portugal, a striking aerial shot of swimmers carving through churning water. This powerful image juxtaposes individual drive with synchronized rhythm, embodying resilience and the strength of human athleticism.

Third place was awarded to "Riders of the Volcano" from India, which depicts the Horsemen of Bromo against a backdrop of Mount Bromo's mist-laden volcanic slopes. This breathtaking image weaves cultural heritage with the raw power of nature, creating a breathtaking visual narrative.

Award-winning Videography

The top honor in the Videography category went to an American short film titled "Essence of Colors." This reflective piece captures the artistic journey of self-discovery. Through dynamic visuals and evolving compositions, it conveys the profound interplay between introspection and creative liberation.

Second place was awarded to "MOMENTUM - A Cinematic Short Film," an exploration of how movement shapes life at every level. This American film presents momentum as an elemental force, from the cosmic rhythm that propels stars and stirs ocean waves to the creative energy that turns craft into art. Through these depictions, the film affirms that momentum is an innate drive within us all, and, once built up, makes us unstoppable.

The third prize went to "In Momentum," a Hong Kong short film created entirely within 40 hours before the submission deadline. Alternating between scenes of a painter and a drummer in their studios, the film illustrates how persistence fuels progress-revealing that true momentum is not just about constant movement but also the wisdom to pause, reflect, and recharge.

Award-winning Digital Art and Generated Art

In the Digital Art category, "The Lovers" from Portugal was announced as the winner. Depicting a radiant dragonfly poised near a hibiscus flower, the piece vividly captures motion through masterful use of color and intricate composition. Meanwhile, "Big Waves in a Calm Sea" from Indonesia received the People's Choice Award in the Generated Art category. This inspiring portrayal of a surfer maintaining calm focus amidst a towering wave symbolizes resilience in the face of nature's power.

To explore the full collection of finalist artworks, visit the: Finalists Digital Gallery.

