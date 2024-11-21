Blockchain Loyalty Corp.: For Us TV Productions, a Portfolio Company of Belle Bonica Luxe Corp., Invites BIPOC Filmmakers and Producers to Join Its Inclusive Streaming Platform

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC), also known as Belle Bonica Luxe Corp., is pleased to announce that its portfolio company For Us TV, is inviting content submissions from BIPOC filmmakers as it prepares for its upcoming launch. Soon to be available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon TV, and mobile apps, For Us TV offers a unique space for underrepresented voices in film and television.

For Us TV calls on BIPOC filmmakers to submit short films, documentaries, reality shows, and scripted series without any submission fees, ensuring that talented creators from marginalized communities can share their stories without financial barriers. Filmmakers can submit their work at www.forustvproductions.com/filmsubmissions.

For Us TV Productions is actively seeking experienced producers who are passionate about elevating diverse stories and working with talented BIPOC creators. Producers who join For Us TV will have the opportunity to collaborate on a variety of projects, from short films and series to documentaries and reality shows. As a producer, you'll work with innovative storytellers who are committed to creating authentic and culturally rich content that resonates with a wide, global audience. The platform provides a unique space to explore compelling narratives that challenge mainstream stereotypes and bring forth stories that often go untold.

For Us TV also offers producers the chance to be involved in the entire creative process, from development to distribution, ensuring that each project reaches its fullest potential. The platform's focus on inclusive content makes it an ideal place for producers who are dedicated to amplifying voices from underrepresented communities, contributing to groundbreaking media that embraces diversity in every form. Producers will play a key role in shaping this media landscape, with access to a growing audience across major streaming platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon TV.

On September 25, 2024, For Us TV founder and president Svetlana Chernienko attended the Montreal International Black Film Festival, where she met with famed director and producer Spike Lee, known for his groundbreaking work in films such as Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, She's Gotta Have It, 25th Hour, Inside Man, and BlacKkKlansman. Lee's contributions to cinema have focused on exploring themes of race, identity, and social justice, making his work highly influential in both Hollywood and the global film industry. The two had a brief discussion about their shared passion for storytelling, capturing a moment that highlights their commitment to the craft. As For Us TV prepares for its upcoming launch on major platforms like Amazon, Roku, and Apple TV, the network is poised to reach an audience of over 300 million viewers, offering diverse and groundbreaking content that celebrates BIPOC talent and stories.

By working with For Us TV, producers not only help bring compelling, diverse stories to life but also benefit from the platform's extensive network, offering opportunities for creative collaboration and distribution to a broad audience of engaged viewers.

For more information about producer opportunities, visit www.forustvproductions.com.

About For Us TV Productions

Founded in 2023, For Us TV Productions is a subscription-based streaming service dedicated to amplifying the voices of BIPOC filmmakers. With a diverse array of films, series, and documentaries, the platform challenges traditional media by providing a space for marginalized communities to tell their stories. For Us TV is scheduled to launch in Winter 2024/2025 and will be accessible across leading devices and app stores.

About Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (OTC: BBLC)

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp., trading as Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC: BBLC), is dedicated to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth through the acquisition and development of luxury brands. BBLC's strategic acquisitions across various sectors, including beauty, wellness, and entertainment, aim to enhance the quality of life while driving long-term shareholder value. By incorporating For Us TV into its portfolio, BBLC continues to innovate, utilizing the platform as an avenue for both brand promotion and diverse media representation. For more information, visit www.bellebonica.com.

For more information about For Us TV submissions, producer opportunities, or investor inquiries, visit www.forustvproductions.com.

Media Relations:

For Us Tv Productions

244 5th Ave

New York, New York 10001

Tel. 1.347.283.7531 E: svetlana@for-us.tv

Website: www.forustvproductions.com

Svetlana Chernienko, President & Founder

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information visit: www.bellebonica.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman & CEO, E. joel@bellebonica.com Tel. 514.434.2640

To learn more about Joel, Visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, E. ir@bellebonica.com

