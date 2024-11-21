Bentonville, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Ozark Foundation's second annual Arkansas Graveler, a five-day bike journey across county and forest backroads from Ouachita National Forest in western Arkansas to scenic Greers Ferry Lake in north central Arkansas, will take place June 3-8, 2025.

The event will begin in Mena on June 3 and finish in Heber Springs on June 8. The course is known as The Bigfoot Route.

Approximately 400 touring and recreational cyclists from across the country are expected to participate in the ride which will include four stops in host communities along the route.

Day 1 - Mena to Glenwood (61 miles)

Day 2 - Glenwood to Hot Springs (63 miles)

Day 3 - Hot Springs (participants can opt to ride in the Ouachita National Forest or explore historic Hot Springs and Hot Springs National Park)

Day 4 - Hot Springs to Morrilton (72 miles)

Day 5 - Morrilton to Heber Springs (73 miles)

"Arkansas Graveler will showcase and celebrate the best of Arkansas - its natural beauty, culture, and hospitality - in a most unique and magnificent way," said Scotti Moody, Director of Events and Development for Ozark Foundation. "While this route will present an incredibly epic challenge for cyclists from around the world, we hope they return home having felt that the Arkansas Graveler is so much more than a ride."

The inaugural 2024 event, which ran through northern Arkansas, attracted 265 touring and recreational cyclists from 35 states. Approximately 25% of the participants were female, which is higher than the average cycling event.

Ozark Foundation learned lessons from the first event that Moody believes will make the 2025 event even more successful.

"First of all, this year's Arkansas Graveler will happen a few weeks earlier so as to attempt to avoid the stifling heat and humidity of Arkansas summers," she said. "We are also shortening the event by a day and offering a flex day for rest and relaxation at the midway point."

As with the 2024 event, host communities will benefit greatly from the economic impact of cyclists seeking food and unique experiences within each community.

Last year, the Arkansas Graveler giveback program donated bikes to rural communities through the non-profit organization, Pedal It Forward. Graveler participants also helped pack more than 15,000 meals for residents in Searcy County.

Arkansas has approximately 69,000 miles of unpaved roads, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Gravel is one of cycling's fastest-growing sectors. Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, says Arkansas is well-positioned to become a leading destination.

"We are proud to be a partner in this event because cycling, especially on unpaved surfaces, presents an outstanding way to grow the tourism and outdoor economy in some of Arkansas' more rural counties," said Lewis. "Each county in our state has a system of gravel roads that can become tourist attractions and offer a one-of-a-kind view of the outdoor beauty and small-town charm that makes Arkansas special."

Growing Arkansas' outdoor economy is a priority for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and she established the Natural State Initiative to help coordinate public and private resources to enhance the outdoor recreation sector. Those efforts have resulted in further development of the Trails at Mena project with more than 100 miles of trails on and around Rich Mountain and the near completion of the Delta Heritage Trail in east Arkansas.

Moody said a common theme from 2024 participants was the friendliness of the people in Arkansas

"I've personally ridden through each community on the 2025 Bigfoot Route and can attest to the unmatched hospitality of the people," she said. "I'm excited to reveal how amazing our gravel is and to showcase the Arkansas outdoor experience to the world."

Registration for the Arkansas Graveler event will begin on January 1, 2025, at https://www.bikereg.com/arkansas-graveler.

Arkansas Graveler

Participants ride through a gravel road in the Ozarks during the inaugural Arkansas Graveler event in 2024. Photo by Kai Caddy.

Participants in the 2024 Arkansas Graveler event line up at the starting line on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The 2024 event took riders across the northern half of The Natural State from the Ozarks to the Delta. Photo by Kai Caddy.

About Ozark Foundation

Ozark Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that creates healthy and enriching outdoor recreational experiences in Arkansas that honor and celebrate the natural beauty of the Ozarks and elevate the region as a better place to live, work and play. To fulfill its mission, Ozark Foundation partners with organizations to host, create and operate a variety of outdoor recreational events in Arkansas. From world-class championship caliber races to fun outdoor family events, the foundation aims to position Arkansas as a premier outdoor recreation destination where all are welcome regardless of ability. More at: www.ozarkfoundation.org.

About Arkansas Graveler

Arkansas Graveler is an annual, multi-day gravel journey across rural Arkansas celebrating the beauty and culture of the Natural State by providing an epic adventure for touring cyclists while creating economic opportunity for rural communities along the route. By emphasizing State Parks, Host City activation, and cultural experiences unique to the Natural State, this event is well on its way to becoming the most iconic, off-road multi-day cycling event in the United States. More at: www.arkansasgraveler.com.

