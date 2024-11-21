Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
21.11.24
17:35 Uhr
3,975 Euro
-0,046
-1,13 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2024 21:58 Uhr
109 Leser
Nokia Oyj: Nokia completes the share buyback program launched in March

Finanznachrichten News

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
21 November 2024 at 22:45 EET

Nokia completes the share buyback program launched in March

Espoo, Finland - Nokia Corporation ("Nokia" or the "Company") has now completed the share buyback program announced on 18 March 2024 and upsized on 19 July 2024. Between 20 March 2024 and 21 November 2024, Nokia repurchased 157,646,220 of its own shares (FI0009000681) at an average price per share of approximately EUR 3.81.

Nokia expects to cancel the acquired shares in December 2024.

The repurchases under the share buyback program reduced the Company's unrestricted equity by EUR 600 million. Nokia Corporation now holds a total of 209,702,510 treasury shares.

The repurchases were executed otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of Nokia's shareholders (directed repurchases) through public trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki and selected multilateral trading facilities.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com (mailto:investor.relations@nokia.com)


