Portland Small Business Accountant, Downing & Co., Unveils Game-Changing Tax-Savings Strategy to Help Portland Clients Save Up to $1 Million in 2024

New proactive tax strategies from trusted Portland small business accountant offer high-net-worth clients unprecedented opportunities for major tax reductions and legacy preservation.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Downing & Co., a leading Portland small business accountant known for proactive and holistic financial planning, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking tax-savings strategy aimed at helping Portland businesses and high-net-worth individuals save up to $1 million in taxes this year. With tax-saving tactics rooted in advanced planning and personalized service, Downing & Co. continues to raise the bar in Portland's accounting industry, making it possible for clients to achieve substantial tax reductions and build their legacy for the future.





Tax Savings - Portland





This strategy is designed to identify significant tax-saving opportunities, minimize liabilities, and boost financial security for clients across Greater Portland and Southwest Washington, home to over 101,000 businesses. As a Portland small business accountant, Downing & Co. has already saved clients between $50,000 to $150,000 annually by utilizing forward-thinking tax-planning methods. Now, this new initiative promises even greater savings, potentially reaching the $1 million mark for certain clients.

"At Downing & Co., our goal is to help clients maximize their wealth and safeguard it for generations," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal of Downing & Co. "Our clients deserve a tax strategy that's not only effective but also proactive - one that doesn't just react to tax deadlines but anticipates and adapts to changing financial landscapes. This approach empowers clients to keep more of what they've worked hard to earn, allowing them to focus on growth and legacy."

The firm's innovative tax-savings strategies involve an in-depth analysis of clients' financial profiles and uses a unique combination of tax planning, wealth preservation, and legacy structuring. By addressing every aspect of a client's financial situation - from income and investments to estate planning and business advisory - Downing & Co. ensures comprehensive coverage and optimized results.

With the firm's expert CPA-led guidance, clients benefit from:

Advanced Tax Planning - Downing & Co. leverages its team's expertise to secure substantial savings each year, going beyond the basics to identify uncommon deductions and credits.

Holistic Wealth Management - This proactive approach incorporates estate planning, investment analysis, and risk mitigation, ensuring that clients' wealth is protected both now and in the future.

All-Season Support - Unlike traditional accountants who only engage during tax season, Downing & Co. provides year-round guidance, adapting strategies based on evolving tax laws and personal financial shifts.

Downing & Co.'s service area includes the Greater Portland region and Southwest Washington, encompassing cities from Vancouver to West Linn, Gresham to Forest Grove, and beyond. Its team of CPAs, financial advisors, and legal experts collaborate to offer a seamless financial strategy that aligns with each client's individual goals from tax efficiency to wealth growth and legacy preservation.

For more information on Downing & Co.'s revolutionary tax-savings strategies, visit https://downingpdx.com/services/portland-small-business-accountant/ or contact us directly at (503) 445-3578.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high-net-worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Downing & Co.

View the original press release on newswire.com.