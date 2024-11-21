Zilliant Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for B2B Price Optimization & Management by QKS Group

The company earned strong ratings for technology excellence and customer impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, has been named a technology leader in QKS Group's 2024 SPARK Matrix analysis of the B2B Price Optimization & Management market. Zilliant was recognized as a leader for its outstanding capabilities in leveraging advanced AI and machine learning to enable businesses to set dynamic, market-aligned pricing strategies. The company also received strong ratings for its outstanding capabilities in optimizing cloud costs and enhancing operational efficiency in complex multi-cloud environments.

"Zilliant stood out as a technology leader by providing customers with the price elasticity modeling and real-time optimization they need to make strategic pricing decisions," said Dharun R, Analyst at QKS Group. "Its Price IQ solution delivers predictive pricing that helps businesses maximize profitability while managing risk. This enables companies to swiftly adapt to changing market conditions."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively and understand market positions.

"This recognition validates our approach of putting customer trust at the center of everything we do," said Zilliant CEO Pascal Yammine. "By combining advanced AI capabilities with deep pricing expertise, we're helping companies transform pricing from a back-office function into a strategic driver of growth and innovation. Our customers' success in adapting to rapid market changes and delivering consistent value demonstrates the power of getting pricing right."

QKS Group, a global advisory and research firm, evaluates vendors for its SPARK Matrix based on technology excellence and customer impact. It defines B2B Price Optimization & Management as "the part of the pricing solution that helps B2B organizations create effective pricing strategies that align business objectives by leveraging predictive and prescriptive analytics to maximize margins and recommend precise, dynamic, and optimized prices of products or services. It integrates and analyzes business data, easily manages prices, monitors, approves, and reports price changes, and provides insights into customers and markets to help organizations make informed pricing decisions."

To download the 2024 SPARK Matrix analysis of the B2B Price Optimization & Management, go to https://qksgroup.com/market-research/spark-matrix-b2b-price-optimization-management-q4-2024-8096 .

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps businesses put pricing at the heart of their business by managing the entire pricing lifecycle. Zilliant's data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success deliver the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps businesses unlock the full power of pricing at zilliant.com.



About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

