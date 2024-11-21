Anzeige
Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Finanznachrichten News

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) (the "Company") today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q"). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until January 21, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance and if the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q's due date, or until May 19, 2025, to regain compliance. If the Company's plan to regain compliance is not accepted, Nasdaq rules would permit the Company to appeal the decision to reject the Company's proposed compliance plan to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company is in the process of completing the Form 10-Q and intends to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "PEV" at this time.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this report consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words such as "will," "would," "may," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. For example, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance, that the Company will regain compliance with the Listing Rule during any compliance period or in the future, or otherwise meet Nasdaq continued listing standards, or that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or that the Company can ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date of this report and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in information, events or circumstances after the date of this report, unless required by law.

CONTACT:
Tyler Leach
Marketing Manager
PhoenixEV

SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
