London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on December 12, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Gorilla Technology's Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan, and interim-CFO, Bruce Bower. Attendees will gain insight into the Company's position as a leader in delivering transformative, AI-powered solutions that drive large-scale digital transformation for smart and safe cities.

Gorilla Technology's recent accomplishments have significantly bolstered its financial position, with total cash reserves of $38 million and total assets surpassing $133 million. This financial strength, combined with a strategic focus on expanding into high-growth markets across Europe, APAC, and MENA, positions the company for sustained revenue growth and profitability. Backed by award-winning solutions and a leadership team with deep global expertise, Gorilla Technology continues to enhance its competitive advantage in the industry. A live question and answer session will follow the presentation by Chandan and Bower.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ESxfkghvR3G8ccnZH9jdLg#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to GRRR@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

