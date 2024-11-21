Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 22:38 Uhr
A New Era of Smart Harvesting: Case IH Launches "Axial-Flow" 160 Series to the Argentine Market

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / CNH

Case IH, a CNH brand, officially presented the new "Axial-Flow" 160 Series of combines, produced at the Ferreyra plant, Córdoba.

Designed to increase productivity, comfort and ease of use, the machines have the ability to obtain a high-quality grain, with a consistent and efficient harvest for all levels of operators, achieving maximum profitability and higher yield.

The 5160, 6160 and 7160 combines received the biggest upgrade to the Case IH combine range. Under the concept of harvest automation, the Artificial Intelligence system of the "Axial-Flow" Series 250 is now available in the Series 160.

With this technology and, depending on the needs of the producer or the particularities of the fields to be worked, automation processes can be divided into four harvesting strategies: grain quality, maximum yield, fixed yield or balanced yield. This is possible thanks to 12 sensors that collect the data from the industrial system and then self-regulate, finding the exact working point for each situation and automatically controlling 90% of the operations with up to 1,800 daily interventions on the machine during the harvesting operation.

The Axial-Flow 160 Series combines can achieve a 10% increase in operational efficiency, as well as save up to 11% on fuel, making it more sustainable. This is possible thanks to automation, which optimises the use of engine load, and the new electronic transmission system, which makes changing the machine's gears more efficient, allowing the operator to reach all harvesting speeds without the need for manual gear changes.

Axial Flow 160 Series

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
