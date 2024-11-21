Kolter Homes LLC: Kolter Homes Debuts New 55+ Community in Central Florida - Cresswind at Lake Harris

A New Era of Living for Today's Active Adults

TAVARES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Kolter Homes, a renowned builder of active adult communities in Florida, is excited to announce the grand opening of Cresswind at Lake Harris, a new 55+ community nestled on the serene shores of Lake Harris in Central Florida. This marks the third 55+ community developed by Kolter Homes in the region, each designed to offer an unparalleled lifestyle and award-winning homes.

Cresswind at Lake Harris features a blend of natural beauty and modern luxury. Residents will enjoy a wealth of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center powered by EGYM, where they can maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. Other highlights of the planned community amenity center are pickleball and tennis courts, an art studio, a resort-style pool, event plaza, and more.

The gated community of over 600 homes will offer 13 buildable floorplans, each featuring a minimum of 25 structural options to cater to individual preferences and lifestyles. 55+ residents can personalize their ideal home with a variety of choices, ensuring their new home meets their needs and lifestyle.

Cresswind residents will also have direct access to Lake Harris, offering exciting opportunities for boating, fishing, and other water activities. For active adult home shoppers who are interested in lakeside living, Cresswind at Lake Harris provides an ideal backdrop for countless recreational opportunities.

To celebrate the grand opening, Kolter Homes will host a special event on Saturday, November 23rd from 11 AM to 2 PM. Guests are invited to explore nine new designer-decorated model homes, each showcasing the open-concept living and functionality of Kolter Homes' designs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dine on complimentary refreshments, enjoy live entertainment, and learn more about the award-winning Cresswind lifestyle program.

"We are thrilled to open Cresswind at Lake Harris and introduce a new era of 55-plus living to Central Florida," said Justin Allen, Community Director at Cresswind at Lake Harris. "This exceptional community offers a perfect balance of relaxation and recreation. With its stunning lakefront setting, national award-winning lifestyle program, and best-in-class floorplan flexibility, Cresswind at Lake Harris is the ideal place to embrace a new and exciting lifestyle that is truly built for today's active adults."

Cresswind at Lake Harris is more than just a community; it's a lifestyle. Residents will have the opportunity to connect with neighbors, participate in a variety of social activities, and create lasting memories. The community's commitment to providing an enriching lifestyle is evident in every detail, from the meticulously designed homes to the vibrant social calendar.

For more information about Cresswind at Lake Harris and the grand opening event, please click here to visit the website or contact the Cresswind team at 888-476-3017.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.



