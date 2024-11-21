Approval marks final step in the commercialization of the cellular version of the TRUSense Gateway

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that the PCS Type Certification Review Board ("PTCRB") has certified the TRUSense Cellular Gateway ("TCG"). Completing this step means that the TCG is approved to communicate on cellular networks and has achieved all certifications necessary for commercial deployment.

The TRUSense Gateway accelerates and simplifies a utility's journey to becoming more reliable, resilient and innovative with three configurations of delivery-across fiber, ethernet and now cellular. It is an integral part of the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP) and provides utilities with improved visibility, command and control across the entire grid - from the substation all the way to devices located behind the meter.

The PTCRB is an international certification program established by leading system operators to define test specifications and processes to ensure that cellular devices comply with industry standards and will perform on global wireless networks. With PTCRB certification, the TCG is approved for deployment on cellular networks across North America to support grid modernization. This accomplishment validates the technical prowess of the TRUSense Cellular Gateway and-along with the updated certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL®) and the previously announced Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorization-enables Tantalus to begin its full production and delivery of the TCG. This product release represents the third variant of the TRUSense Gateway product line and gives utilities the flexibility to leverage cellular network connectivity in addition to fiber and ethernet.

"Finalizing PTCRB is the last stage of ensuring the entire suite of TRUSense Gateways is fully commercial and available for purchase," said Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus. "We look forward to leveraging this technology as we continue our work with the innovative utilities who are committed to modernizing their grids by harnessing the power of data."

Designed to expand the capabilities of the TRUSense Gateway family, the TCG offers a comprehensive set of benefits geared towards enhancing grid modernization efforts. Without the need for utilities to replace existing meters, the TCG facilitates the integration of next-generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), advanced power quality sensing, and reliable and sophisticated behind-the-meter control. These capabilities allow utilities to harness the full potential of data analytics, improve outage management, enhance energy delivery efficiency and promote sustainable energy management practices.

Utilities, investors, and industry consultants interested in learning more about the suite of TRUSense Gateway offerings and how these products can support your grid modernization journey are encouraged to contact Tantalus for further information and demonstrations at TantalusInfo@Tantalus.com, or visit our website at https://tantalus.com/trusense-gateway/.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the adoption, commercialization, performance, impact and development of the TRUSense Gateway and TGMP, the ability of Tantalus' solutions to assist utilities with grid modernization efforts (including harnessing the full potential of data analytics, improving outage management, enhancing energy delivery efficiency and promoting sustainable energy management practices), the potential transformative impact of grid modernization on energy conservation, operational efficiency and customer engagement, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

