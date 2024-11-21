Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Tammy Cash, Co-President, Women in ETFs Canada ("WE Canada" or the "Organization") and board members, WE Canada members and sponsors, joined Selma Thaver, Managing Director, TSX Listings, TMX Group to close the market to celebrate the Organization's 10 year anniversary.





Canada is the home of the first ever ETF launched in 1990. The Canadian Chapter of Women in ETFs was launched in November of 2014 and has over 650 members from across the ETF Ecosystem including ETF and Index providers, Broker Dealers, Exchanges, ETF Investors and ETF Service Providers from the legal and custodial communities. WE Canada offers many opportunities for sponsors to gain recognition as a leader in supporting women in financial services.

Over the past decade, WE Canada has been a pioneer in fostering gender diversity, breaking barriers, and building networks that uplift women in finance.

