George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (B3: STOC31) ("Stone" or "the Company") announced that its Board of Directors, pursuant to written resolutions dated November 21st, 2024, has authorized a share repurchase program, under which Stone may repurchase up to R$ 2 billion in outstanding Class A common shares. The program approved does not have a fixed expiration date.

This new share repurchase program replaces the previous share repurchase program announced by Stone on November 14th, 2023. Under the former program, Stone repurchased a total of 13,202,939 shares at an average price of US$ 13.52 per share, totaling US$ 178.3 million.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of our previous R$1 billion share repurchase program, underscoring our robust financial position. As part of our ongoing commitment to maximizing shareholder returns, we continuously evaluate the most effective use of our resources. Confident in our long-term vision, we have approved a new buyback program to seize the current market opportunities. Furthermore, we are finalizing a structured framework to guide our capital allocation strategy, which will enhance transparency and align with our strategic priorities once shared with the market," said Pedro Zinner, CEO.

The share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise and are subject to market and business conditions, levels of available liquidity, cash requirements for other purposes, regulatory, and other relevant factors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo is a leading provider of financial services and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. These statements identify prospective information and may include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "aspiration," "objectives," "should," "purpose," "belief," and similar, or variations of, or the negative of such words and expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Stone's control.

Stone's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: more intense competition than expected, lower addition of new clients, regulatory measures, more investments in our business than expected, and our inability to execute successfully upon our strategic initiatives, among other factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230978

SOURCE: StoneCo Ltd.