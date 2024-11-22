Nicole Garrett and Under Pressure Hyperbarics Lead the Charge in Wellness Education With Immersive Events at L.A. Fashion Weekend and Beyond

Nicole Garrett, CEO of Under Pressure Hyperbarics , made an impact this October with activations highlighting the benefits of hyperbaric therapy for wellness and recovery. After a successful activation at L.A. Fashion Weekend on October 11, Garrett hosted an exclusive hands-on experience at the Beverly Hills location on October 12, allowing attendees to explore the therapy's health benefits firsthand.

Under Pressure Hyperbarics was featured on FOX 11's Good Day LA during L.A. Fashion Weekend, where attendees explored the science behind hyperbaric therapy, bridging the wellness and fashion communities. Garrett was also highlighted in Style House Magazine as a leading female founder in hyperbarics. Day 2 of L.A. Fashion & Wellness Weekend continued at Under Pressure's Beverly Hills location , where guests toured the chambers and learned how hyperbaric therapy supports recovery and holistic health.

A week later, Garrett spoke at the She Leads Media event in New York City on October 18-19, where she participated in two panels: "Women in Wellness", sponsored by WINONA , and "Inspirational Women: Success Stories and Fireside Chat", where she discussed the benefits of hyperbaric therapy for post-op recovery, chronic illness, and overall vitality.

In addition to these events, Garrett gained further media attention, as she was featured in The Science Times and appearing on the The She Leads Podcast: Real Conversations with Women Entrepreneurs with Adrienne Garland . During her conversation, she discussed how Hyperbaric therapy promotes healing, offers anti-aging and cosmetic benefits, and provides a path to relief from pain and inflammation.

"How hyperbarics actually works is this: if I were to put most people in oxygen and they're otherwise healthy, it's not going to give them a whole lot of benefit. Your red blood cells are how we carry oxygen throughout our body, and those are already saturated, so breathing more oxygen doesn't give you the ability to carry it further. But when we put you in the hyperbaric chamber and pressurize it, all the gas you're breathing is dissolved into your body fluids, getting oxygen into places that it can't reach." said Nicole Garrett, CEO of Under Pressure Hyperbarics

Under Pressure Hyperbarics is ready to dive into 2025 with new Membership Packages and Holiday Deals starting at just $99 on Black Friday! Be the first to try out new technology like full body scans and Red Light Therapy to promote weight loss and skin tightening. Don't wait until the New Year for the New You!

For Media wishing to experience the power of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, we invite you to experience a complimentary Test Dive at our Beverly Hills location. For more information on Under Pressure Hyperbarics or Nicole Garrett, CMT, to schedule an appointment or speaking engagements, please visit www.underpressurehyperbarics.com.

