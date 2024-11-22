Pleasant Grove, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - Green Light Booking, a leading private event entertainment agency, is thrilled to unveil its lineup of world-class performers for private events. Featuring internationally acclaimed bands, Grammy-nominated artists, and renowned comedians, Green Light Booking offers comprehensive entertainment options for weddings, corporate gatherings, and private celebrations.

Diverse Talent Lineup: From Grammy-Nominated Artists to Top Cover Bands

Headlining the roster is Liquid Blue, recognized as "America's Best Dance Band" and "The World's Most Traveled Band." This internationally celebrated act has performed in over 125 countries and 700 cities, offering an electrifying stage presence and a global repertoire.

Joining Liquid Blue is Party Crashers, one of America's leading Top 40 cover bands and corporate bands. The group is known for its mix of contemporary and classic hits that appeal to a broad audience. Another highlight in Green Light Booking's acts is Jenny Oaks Baker, a Grammy-nominated classical violinist.

Green Light Booking also brings exceptional variety to its offerings. The roster features Jeff Civillico and Dan Paulus, two accomplished entertainers known for their dynamic acts.

Civillico, a Las Vegas headliner with over 5,000 shows to his name, combines physical comedy, juggling, and audience interaction for a high-energy performance. On the other hand, Paulus, a.k.a. Utah's Best Stand-Up Magician, brings a mix of sleight of hand and humor to his shows. Together they represent a versatile and interactive style of entertainment suitable for a variety of private events.

Making Extraordinary Entertainment Accessible

Currently, Green Light Booking has over 100 live bands, and specialty acts on its roster, allowing clients to choose from a diverse array of talent that caters to their specific preferences and event needs.

Moreover, it extends its services beyond simply booking talent, providing tailored event planning and production services. They fly in performers from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Texas, Florida, Utah, and New York, handling all the logistics and technical requirements to make each celebration a success.

Green Light Booking aims to make extraordinary entertainment accessible. Leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise, the agency can seamlessly secure top talent for private events of any size, from intimate gatherings to grand-scale galas.

To explore Green Light Booking's roster of talent or to learn more about their offerings, please visit https://www.greenlightbooking.com.

About Green Light Booking

Green Light Booking is a leading entertainment agency with over 15 years of industry expertise. They offer world-class live bands, comedians, variety acts, and professional dancers for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. With a diverse roster that includes America's Top 40 bands, tribute acts, classical musicians, and specialty performers, Green Light Booking offers tailored entertainment solutions for any occasion.

