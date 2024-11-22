China-based Envision Energy says that its 5. 5 MW /14 MWh grid forming energy storage demonstration platform is the first and biggest single-unit grid-forming energy storage system globally to receive certification under rigorous, full-scenario testing standards. From ESS News Envision Energy Storage has announced that its grid-forming (GFM) energy storage demonstration platform in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, successfully passed full-scenario testing conducted by the China Electric Power Research Institute. The platform, featuring the world's largest single-unit grid-forming energy storage system ...

