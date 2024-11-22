DJ Poland as an interesting development direction for German B2C e-commerce companies?

EQS-Media / 2024-11-22 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Poland as an interesting development direction for German B2C e-commerce companies?

Poland's e-commerce market is one of the largest and most dynamic in Europe, offering a wealth of opportunities for foreign companies seeking to expand their business. With steady growth projected, driven by a competitive landscape, rising consumer demand for automation, and the boom in mobile commerce, Poland is attracting attention as a high-potential market. While inflation has made Polish consumers more price-conscious, this shift is opening up avenues for businesses that can combine affordability with a standout customer experience (CX).

Reports from Gemius and Strategy& underscore these trends, positioning Poland as a prime market for expansion. Experts at Univio, a leader in digital commerce transformation in Poland, further emphasize that understanding and adapting to local preferences-particularly in payment methods, logistics, and customer engagement-can be a game-changer for international companies looking to succeed in this rapidly evolving environment.

Poland's E-commerce Boom: EUR 38 Billion Opportunity by 2028

With nearly 30 million internet users, Poland is the fifth-largest e-commerce market in the EU, projected to reach EUR 38.64 billion in online sales by 2028-up from EUR 23 billion in 2023. This impressive growth is fueled by increased internet access and mobile usage, with 78% of internet users regularly shopping online.

Untapped Potential for Cross-Border Sellers

For cross-border retailers, Poland presents a significant opportunity. According to recent data, 75% of Polish internet users prefer to shop on local platforms, while 36% also purchase from international websites. It is crucial for businesses aiming to make a strong entrance to gain an understanding of the local landscape, which is dominated by platforms like Allegro.

"The pace of growth in Polish e-commerce is remarkable. With the right market entry strategy, foreign businesses can tap into a fast-growing, tech-savvy consumer base. At Univio, we've supported clients-including 10 of Poland's top 100 e-commerce stores-in successfully navigating local complexities, from tailored payment systems to marketplace integrations. With our international setup and a dedicated German entity, we're uniquely positioned to help German brands and retailers make a smooth and impactful entry into the Polish market." - emphasizes Michael Sommer, Managing Director of Univio's German subsidiary.

German Retailers Already Winning Big in Poland

Several German companies have capitalized on Poland's e-commerce growth, with Zalando ranking third in Poland's e-commerce revenue. Other German players, like Douglas or Lidl, have established strong footholds, while Breuninger, a luxury fashion retailer, sees 4.8% of its cross-border sales coming from Poland-ahead of Austria.

Polish Shoppers Uncovered: Habits, Preferences, and Trends / What Drives Polish Consumers to Buy Online?

Polish online shoppers are known for their digital fluency and concentration in large cities, with a high proportion holding higher education degrees and stable financial conditions. Mobile devices lead the way, with over 75% of Polish consumers shopping via smartphone.

Cart content: The most popular online shopping categories in Poland

The top purchases are clothing (74%), shoes (65%), and cosmetics (62%), but spending on electronics, smartphones, and travel is also on the rise, indicating promising opportunities in these segments.

While 75% of consumers prefer to shop locally, 36% are now turning to international platforms for purchases, especially in categories like clothing (34%), shoes (28%), and sportswear (25%). This presents a significant opportunity for foreign retailers, particularly in the fashion industry.

Winning Polish Consumers: Key Factors in Purchase Decisions

Three key factors influence consumer decisions when choosing where to shop online: attractive product prices (43%), low shipping costs (39%) and positive shopping experiences (30%). In addition, 26% of consumers value fast delivery times. Building trust is also crucial, with buyers relying heavily on customer reviews, secure payment methods, and clear return policies.

Additionally, Polish consumers place a strong emphasis on convenience, with factors like 24/7 availability, lower prices, and home delivery options being key motivators. Additionally, they place a high value on the simplicity of the return process and the transparency of information regarding product warranties and policies.

Payments Made Easy: Adapting to Polish Preferences

In Poland, BLIK dominates as the preferred mobile payment method (68%), followed closely by fast bank transfers (64%). Credit card, pay-by-link, and cash on delivery are also commonly used. Foreign brands should offer these options to ensure a seamless shopping experience.

Delivery Expectations: Speed and Flexibility Are Essential

With 81% of Polish shoppers preferring parcel lockers, particularly InPost, international businesses should prioritize this option along with other popular methods like home delivery and pick-up points. Offering fast delivery options, ideally within 12 hours, can significantly boost customer satisfaction and loyalty. Additionally, ensuring a simple and accessible returns process-such as parcel locker returns, preferred by 36% of consumers-will enhance the customer experience and encourage repeat purchases.

"Polish consumers expect speed and convenience. One of our clients provides access to over 50,000 pick-up points, ensuring orders placed by 11:59 p.m. are delivered the next day-even on weekends. Another client has integrated seven online stores across European markets with more than 40 marketplaces, including Allegro, Amazon, and Zalando, effectively meeting demands for both reach and rapid fulfillment." - comments Michael Sommer.

Allegro: The Gateway to Polish E-commerce

Commanding 50% of the market share, Allegro's 12.7 billion EUR GMV and 15 million active shoppers make it a prime marketplace for brands looking to establish a foothold. Starting with Allegro, or even using it as a primary sales channel, can provide unmatched visibility. Other marketplaces, such as Empik and Morele, also offer valuable entry points to reach Polish consumers.

Retailers' Playbook: Cut Costs and Stay Ahead with Smart Automation

Beat the Competition in a Crowded Market

As noted in the PwC Strategy& Report 2024, Poland's e-commerce market is evolving rapidly, with new opportunities for brands ready to stand out. The market's steady 8% annual growth and expanding customer base mean competition is strong, but for companies that focus on innovation and exceptional customer experience, there's significant potential. By optimizing operations and elevating customer service, retailers can capture attention and thrive in this dynamic environment, even among well-established players.

Inflation Alert: Win Over Price-Savvy Consumers

Rising inflation has sharpened consumer focus on price and convenience, with 43% of Poles listing attractive pricing as their top factor when choosing where to shop. Polish consumers expect both value and seamless customer experiences (CX), so mastering the balance between affordability and service quality is essential to earning their loyalty.

Future-Proof Your Strategy: Go Mobile and Embrace AI

Mobile commerce is set to overtake traditional e-commerce in Poland by 2028, and AI-driven personalization is leading the charge. Consumers are flocking to mobile apps that deliver tailored experiences, with AI enabling businesses to analyze behavior, automate service, and boost user experience. Brands like Sephora and Leroy Merlin are already reaping the rewards. Don't miss out-integrate mobile-first and AI solutions to enhance customer loyalty and stand out in the digital landscape.

"AI-driven tools are a game-changer-optimizing customer service through AI-powered assistants, streamlining PIM systems, and enabling dynamic pricing strategies. With these technologies, brands can scale efficiently, maintain cost control, and elevate customer experience in ways that resonate with the Polish market." - says Rami Al-Naib, Head of Data Science & AI at Univio

Optimize and Automate for Operational Wins

According to PwC, 89% of retail executives are planning to leverage AI to streamline processes, cut costs, and boost logistics efficiency. From fulfillment center automation to cost-saving innovations, AI is becoming the go-to tool for efficiency. Retailers adopting these strategies see faster response times and a better overall experience for customers-key elements to staying competitive.

German companies supporting e-commerce, like fulfillmenttools- spin-off from REWE digital, specializing in Distributed Order Management Systems (DOMS)-are also recognizing Poland's potential. "Poland's expanding e-commerce sector makes it a high-potential market for advanced order fulfillment solutions. Partnering with Univio, a company deeply rooted in the local landscape, is a strategic step in our growth. Entering a new market with a partner who understands local companies, consumer habits, and operational norms makes all the difference." - comments Udo Rauch, Managing Director of fulfillmentools.

The Road Ahead: Trends to Watch

Adopting omnichannel, AI, and automation strategies isn't just a trend; it's the future of e-commerce. These innovations not only meet rising consumer expectations but also help maintain cost efficiency, setting retailers up for long-term success in an ever-evolving market.

Poland's E-commerce Market Awaits

With a projected market size of EUR 38.64 billion by 2028, Poland's e-commerce landscape presents ample opportunity for brands that can adapt to local needs. By focusing on local payment methods, fast delivery options, and a strong presence on marketplaces like Allegro, businesses can position themselves for long-term success.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)