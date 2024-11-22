Mobile Lean, S.L.: Industrial Software Company mlean Celebrates 10 Years of Continuous Improvement

Since launching in 2014, mlean has been helping factories all over the world embrace digital transformation and increase profitability

VALLADOLID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / mlean, a B2B SaaS firm based in Valladolid, celebrates its 10th anniversary this week.

The award-winning company, founded in 2014 by a group of seasoned engineers, develops software that takes factories' continuous improvement and lean manufacturing processes digital.

Its flagship product, the mlean Production System (mPS), is a modular software that offers factories tools to help manage each stage of the production cycle, allowing them to build a package to suit their needs.

The result is reduced waste, increased efficiency, and higher profitability, as reported by numerous customers, including globally recognised brands.

Digital continuous improvement

Driven by the core principles of continuous improvement, the mPS is designed to help factories centralise their data, improve communication between lines, and reduce admin time.

And with AI-powered Improvement Drivers, the system learns from data inputs to offer suggestions for tweaks to streamline and enhance the production process.

In a competitive marketplace, the mPS stands out as the most comprehensive solution on offer, allowing factories to combine multiple tools in one dashboard. This also makes it uniquely suited to multiple-factory rollouts.

The mPS can now be found in over 500 plants globally, in over 40 countries, and with over 100,000 individual users.

'It's about connecting people and processes'

Co-founder and CEO, Roberto Delgado Marcos, ascribes mlean's success to addressing two major problems in manufacturing: waste, and under-digitalisation.

'We believe in a culture of zero waste where things work properly on the first try. That's what we've been aiming towards with our software'

By developing a comprehensive solution for Industry 4.0, structured around lean manufacturing best practice, the mPS is delivering on all fronts for modern industry.

'For us, our work goes beyond developing software. It's about connecting people and processes, making efficient lean manufacturing a consistent reality at all times.'

'Our software is more than just a software. It's a tailored tool that adapts to the different stages of production to help factories scale quickly and consistently.'

Homegrown success

mlean celebrates their 10-year anniversary from their offices in the heart of Valladolid.

Proud to represent the vibrant Spanish tech and manufacturing industry, the company has been recognised by several local and national award bodies, including the Spanish National Awards in Industrial Technologies, the Premios Emprendedor awards, and more.

To learn more about mlean, visit their website at mlean.com.

