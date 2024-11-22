Silfab Solar has secured $100 million to scale solar cell production in South Carolina. The funding includes a $50 million equity investment and a matching green loan. From pv magazine USA Silfab Solar Inc. has closed on $100 million of new financing to scale its state-of-the-art solar cell manufacturing plant in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Silfab, a Canada-headquartered company, announced plans to produce 1 GW of cells and to add 1. 3 GW of module capacity at the facility, which it said will begin operations by the end of this year. Half of the funding is coming from a $50 million equity investment ...

