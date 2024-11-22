Legal Balance: Announcement Regarding the Acquisition of a Company in Poland

Legal Balance, UAB hereby announces that on November 20, 2024, the Company successfully completed the acquisition of Mark ID Polska Sp. z.o.o., a company registered in the Republic of Poland. In accordance with the terms outlined in the share purchase agreement, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Mark ID Polska Sp. z.o.o., with a nominal value of 5,000 PLN. This acquisition was carried out with the aim of expanding the Company's operations in the Polish market. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt