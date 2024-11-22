An international research team has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a hole transport layer based on methyl-substituted carbazole and submicron-sized textured silicon bottom heterojunction cells. The proposed cell configuration uses commercially available Czochralski silicon wafers and promises efficiencies over 30%. An international research team has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell that utilizes a bottom cell based on a heterojunction (HJT) design and improved hole transport layers (HTLs). "The novelty of our approach lies in several innovative techniques ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...