22-Nov-2024 / 16:45 UTC+8

The GSMA - China Unicom Open Gateway Global Use Case Innovation Challenge has begun! The "Open Gateway Global Use Case Innovation Challenge" was launched on November 20th, 2024, at the Wuzhen World Internet Conference. Jointly organized by GSMA and China Unicom, the competition aims to gather industry wisdom, connect demand for network capability, and promote the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. At the launch, Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China, GSMA, presided over the ceremony. John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., and Wang Limin, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom, delivered speeches respectively and jointly unveiled the plaque for the start of the competition.

Ye Xiaoyu,Deputy Dean of Research Institute, China Unicom Chair of Open Gateway China Group, GSMA" gave a detailed introduction to the process, rules and expected outcomes of the competition. He expressed welcome to companies from various industries around the world, research institutions, universities, individual developers, etc. to actively participate in this competition, jointly carry out industrial innovation, work together to create benchmark cases, promote the implementation of the Open Gateway Initiative and accelerate the release of global network value. Other guests participating in this launch were as follows: Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA; Liu Hong, Head of Technology, Greater China, GSMA; Meng Shusen, Chairman of China Unicom International; Li Tong, Deputy General Manager of the Network Operation Department of China Unicom; Xia Junjie, Deputy General Manager of the Science, Technology and Innovation Department of China Unicom, as well as representatives from the first batch of supporting units including Huawei, ZTE, Qiaomeng, CITIC Telecom International, Hong Kong Mobile Communications, Bosch Group, Inspur Group, Nokia Shanghai Bell, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies, Qiantong Technology, Ultrapower Software and AsiaInfo Technology. After the launching ceremony, the attending guests jointly visited the GSMA exhibition booth to further learn about the latest developments of GSMA Open Gateway and the innovative businesses of various companies. The"Open Gateway Global Use Case Innovation Challenge" will officially start the preliminary round on November 20th, selecting 20 of the most valuable "golden ideas." The semi-finals will officially begin on December 21st, with judges voting to select eight projects to advance to the finals. The finals will start on March 3, 2025, and ultimately six winning teams will be determined. The award ceremony for the finals will be held during the MWC Barcelona Open Gateway Developer Conference on March 4, 2025. The competition is expected to stimulate industry innovation, uncover excellent application designs, and drive the further development of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, marking a significant milestone in global communication innovation.



