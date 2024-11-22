Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 10:07 Uhr
75 Leser
InsureandGo research reveals two thirds of people considering new holiday hotspots for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With wide-ranging reports of local communities abroad protesting against the economic and climate impact of over-tourism, new research from InsureandGo suggests this is beginning to have an impact of UK holidaymaker choices for 2025.

Nationally, 68% of adults are considering alternative European holiday destinations for 2025, in order to avoid areas of over-tourism. Of these, the top alternative destinations making people's holiday lists for 2025 comprise of: Switzerland (43%) Norway (37%) Sweden (31%) Austria (28%) and Poland (24%).

The appeal of exploring new destinations for the New Year could come at the expense of some old favourites. The InsureandGo survey revealed that 53% of people said they would be hesitant about visiting a number of favourite holiday hotspots following local protests on the negative impact of tourism.

Of those expressing concern, the top five holiday destinations people would feel hesitant about visiting in 2025 included: Barcelona (45%), Venice (26%), Majorca / Menorca (35%), Amsterdam (25%) and Marbella (25%).

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: "Our research 12-months ago suggested that extreme heat and first-hand experiences of wildfires on holiday abroad had forced some people to consider cooler climates and alternative destinations for future holidays (44%). This new research suggests the protests could be having a far greater impact on shifting holidaymaker mindset - so, in some respects, economic sustainability issues are proving to be at least as influential in shaping holidaymaker choices as specific climate-related factors. Further, if the protests result in people switching holiday destinations, the prospect of a changing holiday map for Europe would also have economic consequences for those places whose local economies rely on tourism."

To discover more about InsureandGo visit: InsureandGo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insureandgo-research-reveals-two-thirds-of-people-considering-new-holiday-hotspots-for-2025-302313190.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
