READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of 2024.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,598,000 191,906,000 $ 264,237,000 Accounts Receivable - Net 75,842,000 93,079,000 104,786,000 Accounts Receivable - Affiliates 3,254,000 1,256,000 11,666,000 Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax 3,204,000 6,438,000 3,204,000 Other Receivables 18,000 64,000 266,000 Inventories - net 81,577,000 82,612,000 91,648,000 Other current assets 5,416,000 13,938,000 19,902,000 Total current assets 386,909,000 389,293,000 495,709,000 Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net 49,438,000 49,600,000 49,671,000 ROU Asset 4,680,000 3,682,000 4,569,000 Deferred Financing Fees - Net 169,000 182,000 130,000 Other Long-Term Assets 11,839,000 331,000 443,000 Total $ 453,035,000 $ 443,088,000 $ 550,522,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 2,371,000 2,370,000 2,341,000 Lease Liability - S. T. 1,158,000 1,055,000 1,237,000 Trade Accounts Payable 26,063,000 29,244,000 32,417,000 Affiliates Payable 173,000 (2,836,000 ) 1,971,000 Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax 14,681,000 15,806,000 16,140,000 Income taxes payable 0 5,941,000 4,844,000 Total current liabilities 44,446,000 51,580,000 58,950,000 Long-Term Debt 2,336,000 2,929,000 588,000 Long-Term Obligations - Other 1,075,000 (645,000 ) (919,000 ) Deferred Revenue 404,000 Lease Liability - L. T. 3,576,000 2,681,000 3,389,000 Deferred Income Taxes 3,264,000 2,980,000 3,265,000 Total liabilities 55,101,000 59,525,000 65,273,000 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par - authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid-in capital 24,205,000 24,205,000 24,205,000 Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) Retained earnings 380,343,000 366,581,000 465,047,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (713,000 ) (893,000 ) (713,000 ) Noncontrolling owner's interest 11,612,000 11,183,000 14,223,000 Total shareholders' equity 397,934,000 383,563,000 485,249,000 TOTAL $ 453,035,000 $ 443,088,000 $ 550,522,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 Revenues: Net Sales $ 744,736,000 $ 576,778,000 $ 604,405,000 Cost of Sales 524,301,000 403,038,000 436,036,000 Gross Income 220,435,000 173,740,000 168,369,000 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 43,163,000 32,657,000 33,026,000 Operating Income 177,272,000 141,083,000 135,343,000 Other Expense: Interest - net 5,680,000 3,136,000 8,133,000 Other - net (524,000 ) (270,000 ) (334,000 ) Total Other Expense 5,156,000 2,866,000 7,799,000 Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes 182,428,000 143,949,000 143,142,000 Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 45,324,000 36,029,000 35,827,000 Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations 137,105,000 107,920,000 107,315,000 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized 186,000 0 0 (loss) gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $61,000 and tax (benefit) of $106,000 for 2023 and 2022, respectively Net Income (Loss) 137,291,000 107,920,000 107,315,000 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 4,099,000 3,227,000 3,209,000 Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc. 133,192,000 104,694,000 104,106,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Figures in US Dollars September 30, 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 107,315,000 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,169,000 Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable (110,000) Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash: (Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable (37,494,000) (Increase) decrease in inventories (10,071,000) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets (3,107,000) Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations (1,994,000) Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates 9,207,000 Change in operating lease liabilities 3,000 Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 4,844,000 Total adjustments (33,553,000) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 73,762,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,384,000) Change in restricted cash balance Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,384,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility - Principal payments on long-term debt (1,778,000) Payment of debt issuance costs 39,000 Cash payment of dividends (20,000,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,739,000) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 46,639,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 217,598,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 264,237,000

Contacts

Francisco Rodriguez

frodriguez@iusa.com.mx

Tel. 5255 5216 4800