READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of 2024.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|9/30/2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
217,598,000
191,906,000
$
264,237,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
75,842,000
93,079,000
104,786,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
3,254,000
1,256,000
11,666,000
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
3,204,000
6,438,000
3,204,000
|Other Receivables
18,000
64,000
266,000
|Inventories - net
81,577,000
82,612,000
91,648,000
|Other current assets
5,416,000
13,938,000
19,902,000
|Total current assets
386,909,000
389,293,000
495,709,000
|Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net
49,438,000
49,600,000
49,671,000
|ROU Asset
4,680,000
3,682,000
4,569,000
|Deferred Financing Fees - Net
169,000
182,000
130,000
|Other Long-Term Assets
11,839,000
331,000
443,000
|Total
$
453,035,000
$
443,088,000
$
550,522,000
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,371,000
2,370,000
2,341,000
|Lease Liability - S. T.
1,158,000
1,055,000
1,237,000
|Trade Accounts Payable
26,063,000
29,244,000
32,417,000
|Affiliates Payable
173,000
(2,836,000
)
1,971,000
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
14,681,000
15,806,000
16,140,000
|Income taxes payable
0
5,941,000
4,844,000
|Total current liabilities
44,446,000
51,580,000
58,950,000
|Long-Term Debt
2,336,000
2,929,000
588,000
|Long-Term Obligations - Other
1,075,000
(645,000
)
(919,000
)
|Deferred Revenue
404,000
|Lease Liability - L. T.
3,576,000
2,681,000
3,389,000
|Deferred Income Taxes
3,264,000
2,980,000
3,265,000
|Total liabilities
55,101,000
59,525,000
65,273,000
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par - authorized, 1,500 shares;
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
1,000
1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
24,205,000
24,205,000
24,205,000
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|of assets transferred
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
|Retained earnings
380,343,000
366,581,000
465,047,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(713,000
)
(893,000
)
(713,000
)
|Noncontrolling owner's interest
11,612,000
11,183,000
14,223,000
|Total shareholders' equity
397,934,000
383,563,000
485,249,000
|TOTAL
$
453,035,000
$
443,088,000
$
550,522,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|9/30/2024
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
|$
744,736,000
$
576,778,000
$
604,405,000
|Cost of Sales
524,301,000
403,038,000
436,036,000
|Gross Income
220,435,000
173,740,000
168,369,000
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
43,163,000
32,657,000
33,026,000
|Operating Income
177,272,000
141,083,000
135,343,000
|Other Expense:
|Interest - net
5,680,000
3,136,000
8,133,000
|Other - net
(524,000
)
(270,000
)
(334,000
)
|Total Other Expense
5,156,000
2,866,000
7,799,000
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
182,428,000
143,949,000
143,142,000
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
45,324,000
36,029,000
35,827,000
|Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations
137,105,000
107,920,000
107,315,000
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized
186,000
0
0
|(loss) gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $61,000 and
|tax (benefit) of $106,000 for 2023 and 2022, respectively
|Net Income (Loss)
137,291,000
107,920,000
107,315,000
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
4,099,000
3,227,000
3,209,000
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
133,192,000
104,694,000
104,106,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in US Dollars
|September 30, 2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
107,315,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
5,169,000
|Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable
(110,000)
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
(37,494,000)
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
(10,071,000)
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
(3,107,000)
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
(1,994,000)
|Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates
9,207,000
|Change in operating lease liabilities
3,000
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
4,844,000
|Total adjustments
(33,553,000)
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
73,762,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(5,384,000)
|Change in restricted cash balance
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(5,384,000)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility
-
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(1,778,000)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
39,000
|Cash payment of dividends
(20,000,000)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(21,739,000)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
46,639,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
217,598,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
264,237,000
