Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended August 31, % 2024 2023 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $96,520 $85,904 12.4% Net income $6,546 $6,055 8.1% Basic and diluted earnings per common share $1.34 $1.24 8.1% Year Ended August 31, % 2024 2023* Change (unaudited) Net sales $356,231 $319,397 11.5% Net income $15,007 $21,185 (29.2%) Basic and diluted earnings per common share $3.07 $4.34 (29.3%)

* Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2023.

The Company had 427 sales employees at August 31, 2024, an increase of 33 or 8% from the prior year quarter. The Company's sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT's). The Company had 111 SFT's as of August 31, 2024, an increase of 4 from the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT's in fiscal year 2025. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

The net income for the fiscal year ended 2024 included extraordinary items of $7.6 million in accrual expense related to an employee class action settlement agreement and an impairment loss of $3.9 million related to the termination of a lease.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion, growth in market share, and other statement that is not historical information. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, and the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO's most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) August 31, August 31, 2024 2023* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 843 $ 8,558 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 53,272 46,654 Inventory, net 69,602 56,270 Marketable securities, trading 14,748 27,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,526 3,843 Total current assets 142,001 142,563 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 35,139 8,041 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,513 9,988 Other assets, net 3,963 1,652 Total assets $ 188,616 $ 162,244 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 28,054 $ 22,505 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,933 16,375 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,708 3,950 Current portion of long-term debt 129 120 Total current liabilities 55,824 42,950 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,214 4,348 Operating lease liabilities 4,892 6,225 Total liabilities 64,930 53,523 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 72 38 Retained earnings 111,186 96,255 Total shareholders' equity 123,686 108,721 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 188,616 $ 162,244

* Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2023.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31, Year Ended

August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023* Revenues $ 96,520 $ 85,904 $ 356,231 $ 319,397 Cost of revenues 66,835 60,656 250,019 226,981 Gross margin 29,685 25,248 106,212 92,416 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,763 17,368 80,892 64,936 Impairment on termination of lease - - 3,906 - Income from operations 9,922 7,880 21,414 27,480 Other (expense) income: Net gain on trading securities 173 500 128 1,284 Interest and other expense (49 ) (21 ) (177 ) (59 ) Other income (expense), net 124 479 (49 ) 1,225 Income before income taxes 10,046 8,359 21,365 28,705 Provision for income taxes 3,500 2,304 6,358 7,520 Net income 6,546 6,055 15,007 21,185 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (76 ) (76 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 6,527 $ 6,036 $ 14,931 $ 21,109 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: $ 1.34 $ 1.24 $ 3.07 $ 4.34 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590

* Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2023.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended August 31, 2024 2023* Operating activities: Net income $ 15,007 $ 21,185 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,685 1,398 Bad debt expense 454 614 Unrealized loss (gain) on trading securities 324 (448 ) Deferred tax provision (2,380 ) (277 ) Impairment on termination of lease 3,906 - Increase (decrease) in cash flow from change in: Trade accounts receivable (7,072 ) (2,631 ) Inventory (13,332 ) (7,462 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 386 829 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,475 401 Trade accounts payable 6,668 (1,150 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,610 1,355 Operating lease liabilities (2,575 ) (392 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,156 13,422 Investing activities: Additions to property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (32,689 ) (960 ) Sale (purchase) of marketable securities, trading 12,156 (22,855 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,533 ) (23,815 ) Financing activities: Repayments on long-term debt (125 ) (116 ) Preferred stock dividend (76 ) (76 ) Bank overdraft (1,171 ) 1,893 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,372 ) 1,701 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 34 (136 ) Net (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,715 ) (8,828 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 8,568 17,396 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 853 $ 8,568 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 243 $ 202 Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,505 $ 7,473

* Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2023.

