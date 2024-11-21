DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2024.
For the three months ended October 31, 2024, revenue, gross profit, and net income attributable to Copart, Inc. were $1.15 billion, $512.1 million, and $362.1 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $126.4 million, or 12.4%; an increase in gross profit of $48.1 million, or 10.4%; and an increase in net income attributable to Copart, Inc. of $29.6 million, or 8.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for three months ended October 31, 2024 was $0.37 compared to $0.34 last year, an increase of 8.8%.
On Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central Time), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through February 2025 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.
Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
October 31,
2024
2023
% Change
Service revenues and vehicle sales:
Service revenues
$
986,336
$
859,536
14.8
%
Vehicle sales
160,493
160,880
(0.2
)%
Total service revenues and vehicle sales
1,146,829
1,020,416
12.4
%
Operating expenses:
Facility operations
447,245
367,842
21.6
%
Cost of vehicle sales
138,178
147,896
(6.6
)%
Facility depreciation and amortization
47,477
39,103
21.4
%
Facility stock-based compensation
1,824
1,556
17.2
%
Gross profit
512,105
464,019
10.4
%
General and administrative
90,997
57,631
57.9
%
General and administrative depreciation and amortization
6,150
4,061
51.4
%
General and administrative stock-based compensation
8,591
6,951
23.6
%
Total operating expenses
740,462
625,040
18.5
%
Operating income
406,367
395,376
2.8
%
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
45,547
32,005
42.3
%
Other (expense), net
(596
)
(4,072
)
(85.4
)%
Total other income
44,951
27,933
60.9
%
Income before income taxes
451,318
423,309
6.6
%
Income tax expense
90,142
90,777
(0.7
)%
Net income
361,176
332,532
8.6
%
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(910
)
5
(18,300.0
)%
Net income attributable to Copart, Inc.
$
362,086
$
332,527
8.9
%
Basic net income per common share
$
0.38
$
0.35
8.6
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding
963,176
958,127
0.5
%
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.37
$
0.34
8.8
%
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
976,506
971,682
0.5
%
Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
October 31, 2024
July 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
3,698,118
$
1,514,111
Investment in held to maturity securities
-
1,908,047
Accounts receivable, net
801,840
785,877
Vehicle pooling costs
147,792
132,638
Inventories
52,401
43,639
Prepaid expenses and other assets
32,966
33,872
Total current assets
4,733,117
4,418,184
Property and equipment, net
3,363,155
3,175,838
Operating lease right-of-use assets
113,557
116,301
Intangibles, net
72,512
74,088
Goodwill
514,483
513,909
Other assets
72,663
129,444
Total assets
$
8,869,487
$
8,427,764
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
582,215
$
518,148
Deferred revenue
25,576
28,121
Income taxes payable
85,628
60,994
Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities
21,436
21,304
Total current liabilities
714,855
628,567
Deferred income taxes
95,465
93,653
Income taxes payable
43,786
59,560
Operating and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
95,435
97,429
Total liabilities
949,541
879,209
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable non-controlling interest
23,634
24,544
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
96
96
Additional paid-in capital
1,133,687
1,120,985
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(144,739
)
(142,972
)
Retained earnings
6,907,268
6,545,902
Total stockholders' equity
7,896,312
7,524,011
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
$
8,869,487
$
8,427,764
Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
361,176
$
332,532
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost
54,862
43,350
Allowance for credit loss
1,094
1,049
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(20
)
(4,764
)
Stock-based compensation
10,415
8,317
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(133
)
(1,050
)
Deferred income taxes
1,740
(988
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(49,093
)
(77,086
)
Vehicle pooling costs
(15,218
)
(4,377
)
Inventories
(8,652
)
(3,669
)
Prepaid expenses, other current and non-current assets
59,026
(40,543
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
883
366
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
59,826
38,153
Deferred revenue
(2,564
)
1,101
Income taxes receivable
1
6,135
Income taxes payable
8,931
76,720
Net cash provided by operating activities
482,274
375,246
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(236,758
)
(162,260
)
Purchase of assets and liabilities in connection with acquisitions
(1,257
)
17,662
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
243
924
Proceeds from the sale of held to maturity securities
1,940,000
1,380,000
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
-
(1,001
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
1,702,228
1,235,325
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
2,857
8,123
Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings
(720
)
(711
)
Payments of finance lease obligations
-
(5
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,137
7,407
Effect of foreign currency translation
(2,632
)
6,194
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
2,184,007
1,624,172
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,514,111
957,395
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
3,698,118
$
2,581,567
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
10
$
96
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$
80,826
$
9,066
