Summit Materials, Inc.: Summit Materials Responds to Media Reports

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company") today issued the following statement in response to media reports:

"Summit previously disclosed receipt of a non-binding acquisition proposal and confirmed the Company has held initial discussions with the interested party. Summit does not plan to provide any updates with respect to this matter, except as required under applicable law."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Evercore are acting as financial advisors to Summit, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal advisor.

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

