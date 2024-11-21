MDB Capital Holdings, LLC: MDB Capital Holdings Provides Third Quarter 2024 Update

Addison, TX, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) ("MDB"), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, today provides an update on operations through and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Throughout the year, we continued to strengthen our operations to increase our capacity to curate and diligence deep technology ideas that we can ultimately finance and help stand up to become leaders in their technology category," said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB. "At the same time, we deepened and broadened our relationships with our investor community by expanding our self-clearing brokerage offerings and securing new partnerships like we recently announced with one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the nation, TCA Venture Group."

Marlett concluded, "On the heels of a successful IPO for Invizyne Technologies, a 'Big Idea' company we spun out from the UCLA laboratory to the public market using our complete process, I am happy to report that we have a robust pipeline of new opportunities in the final stages of diligence. As we head into 2025, we are focusing on scaling the number of deep technology ideas we turn into valuable public companies and increasing operational efficiency."

Third Quarter 2024 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Launched and completed an initial public offering for Invizyne Technologies: On November 13, the leading designer of cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems to produce commercially important molecules and chemicals for everyday life, began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "IZTC." MDB co-founded the company and currently owns approximately 48% of outstanding shares.

On November 13, the leading designer of cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems to produce commercially important molecules and chemicals for everyday life, began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "IZTC." MDB co-founded the company and currently owns approximately 48% of outstanding shares. Announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance an anti-senescence platform: We launched a new "Big Idea" company through a patent and know-how license agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop a small molecule anti-senescence platform. This collaboration aims to advance research in longevity and age-related disease prevention and involved a $150,000 upfront license fee to Mayo. Initially, MDB owns a 67% founding ownership stake in a new company with the option to invest up to $5 million more for additional equity.

We launched a new "Big Idea" company through a patent and know-how license agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop a small molecule anti-senescence platform. This collaboration aims to advance research in longevity and age-related disease prevention and involved a $150,000 upfront license fee to Mayo. Initially, MDB owns a 67% founding ownership stake in a new company with the option to invest up to $5 million more for additional equity. Enhanced our curation and diligence capabilities: We increased the number of trained analysts to thirteen across our organization. Year-to-date, this enabled us to screen 8,751 private and public companies and further examined 217 with the highest probability of becoming market leaders, which has resulted in a robust pipeline of potential "Big Ideas" to bring to market.

We increased the number of trained analysts to thirteen across our organization. Year-to-date, this enabled us to screen 8,751 private and public companies and further examined 217 with the highest probability of becoming market leaders, which has resulted in a robust pipeline of potential "Big Ideas" to bring to market. Increased PatentVest engagements: Our integrated IP intelligence, strategy consulting, and IP law firm, which enables visionary companies to develop into technology leaders, worked with eight clients, up from three at the end of 2023. While revenue generation is in its early stages, our initial clients have enabled us to understand how to best position the business for growth and we remain optimistic about the prospects for the company.

Our integrated IP intelligence, strategy consulting, and IP law firm, which enables visionary companies to develop into technology leaders, worked with eight clients, up from three at the end of 2023. While revenue generation is in its early stages, our initial clients have enabled us to understand how to best position the business for growth and we remain optimistic about the prospects for the company. Expanded and deepened relationships with our unique investor community: Since the end of 2023, we increased our shareholder base by 15%, onboarded over 450 new brokerage accounts, increased assets under management from roughly $2 million to $28 million before taking into account the Invizyne IPO, and announced a new partnership with TCA Venture group to continue to expand awareness and participation in the only clearing and trading platform built for public venture investing.

Since the end of 2023, we increased our shareholder base by 15%, onboarded over 450 new brokerage accounts, increased assets under management from roughly $2 million to $28 million before taking into account the Invizyne IPO, and announced a new partnership with TCA Venture group to continue to expand awareness and participation in the only clearing and trading platform built for public venture investing. Reported consolidated financial results: On November 12, we filed Form 10-Q with the SEC, which reports consolidated results from all operations, including Invizyne since the IPO did not occur before the quarter end. During today's investor call, a financial breakout of operations will be discussed. In future quarters, illustrations of separate operating performance will be provided via an "Investor Toolkit" to be used in conjunction with regularly scheduled Form 10-Q filings.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar HERE. The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB's investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach involves community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall criteria for investment.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services, which includes a self-clearing broker-dealer and trading platform and an integrated, intellectual property (IP) strategy consulting and law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

