TeraWulf Inc.: TeraWulf Announces Promotion of Sean Farrell to Chief Operating Officer

EASTON, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure powered by predominantly zero-carbon energy, today announced that Sean Farrell has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Farrell will continue to report directly to Nazar Khan, Chief Technology Officer of TeraWulf.

"This promotion reflects Sean's exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to operational excellence, and the strong relationships he has cultivated within and outside the Company," said Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf. "Our leadership team is a vital asset to TeraWulf, and Sean embodies the qualities that drive our success. His energy, passion, and determination will be invaluable as we enhance our high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) data center capabilities."

Prager further emphasized, "In this new role, which combines strategic vision with operational execution, we are positioning TeraWulf to navigate rapid expansion and unlock significant value. It is crucial that our leadership team delivers results for our shareholders. Sean's promotion marks a significant step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and organic growth. His technical experience and tireless attitude are precisely what TeraWulf needs, and we are fortunate to have him on our team."

Mr. Farrell brings over 13 years of experience in the energy sector, specializing in renewables, grid optimization, electric delivery, digitalization, and storage solutions across various business domains. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Operations at TeraWulf, where he coordinated and oversaw the Company's data center operations and vertical integration strategy.

Before joining TeraWulf, Mr. Farrell was the North American Head of Onshore Sales and Marketing at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc., where he led product development, sales, and market strategy for onshore wind turbines in the U.S. and Canada. He began his career in the energy industry at Siemens Energy, progressing through roles of increasing responsibility within their Power System Sales organization, focusing on generation and electric delivery across diverse verticals for over a decade.

"I am honored and excited by this opportunity to lead TeraWulf's digital infrastructure operations," said Sean Farrell. "Having worked alongside TeraWulf's talented professionals for almost three years, I see substantial opportunities for growth and the expansion of our capacity to support HPC and AI compute workloads. I look forward to driving that growth in the coming years to be a top player in the space."

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, next-generation data center infrastructure in the United States, specifically designed for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. Led by a team of seasoned energy entrepreneurs, the Company owns and operates the Lake Mariner facility situated on the expansive site of a now retired coal plant in Western New York. Currently, TeraWulf generates revenue primarily through Bitcoin mining, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, including nuclear and hydroelectric power. Committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles that align with its business objectives, TeraWulf aims to deliver industry-leading economics in mining and data center operations at an industrial scale.

