Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
22.11.24
11:41 Uhr
139,50 Euro
-0,72
-0,51 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,48139,5411:42
0,0000,00011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2024 23:07 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Finanznachrichten News

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:35 a.m. Pacific time

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Monday, Jan. 13, 9:45 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:
NVIDIA Investor RelationsNVIDIA Corporate Communications
ir@nvidia.compress@nvidia.com

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.