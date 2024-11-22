Liberty Gold Corp.: Liberty Gold Files Technical Report for the Preliminary Feasibility Study at Black Pine Oxide Gold Deposit in Idaho

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 10, 2024, the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study for the Black Pine Gold Project, Cassia and Oneida Counties, Idaho, USA", effective June 1, 2024, and dated November 21, 2024, on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Technical Report was prepared by the following team of industry experts:

Category Name Company Mineral Resource Estimate Valerie Wilson, P.Geo. SLR Consulting Ltd. Mineral Reserve Estimate Todd Carstensen, RM-SME AGP Mining Consultants Inc. Metallurgy Gary Simmons, MMSA GL Simmons Consulting, LLC. Heap Design & Closure Nicholas T. Rocco, Ph.D., P.E. NewFields Companies LLC. Mineral Processing & Financial Evaluation Benjamin Bermudez, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. Infrastructure & Study Lead Engineer Matthew Sletten, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. Hydrology John Rupp, P.E. Piteau Associates Ltd. Geotechnical Engineering Daniel Yang, P.Eng., P.E. Knight Piésold Ltd. Environmental Permitting & Compliance Richard DeLong, M.Sc. Westland Engineering & Environmental Services Inc.



The Technical Report is also available on the Company's website at libertygold.ca.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

