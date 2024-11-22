Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd: COP29: Wanhua Chemical Reveals Multiple Innovations that Drive Carbon Neutrality in Chemical Industry Supply Chain

In line with COP29's Solidarity for a Green World theme, Wanhua's focus is on the world's first integrated intelligent thermal energy, pioneering hydrogen chloride oxidation cycle technology, along with chemical and physical polyurethane foam recycling technologies, among others.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanhua Chemical ("Wanhua" or "the Company"; 600309. SS), revealed multiple innovative sustainable transformation models and technology applications at COP 29 in Azerbaijan from November 11th-22nd related to reaching a carbon-free future across energy, chemical, home appliance, and industrial park industries, among others. The Company also collaborated with industry organizations to address common environmental pollution and global warming development challenges.

Mr. Liao Zengtai, Chairman of Wanhua, commented: "With our corporate mission of Advancing Chemistry, Transforming Lives, Wanhua is committed to using the power of chemistry to drive our own transformation while providing solutions to common challenges facing the world and contributing to a sustainable future."

Wanhua's technological innovations champion a zero-carbon future.

Utilizing waste heat to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions

Wanhua Chemical Hehai Comprehensive Energy Project has introduced the world's first integrated intelligent thermal energy technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Utilizing advanced technologies, like corrugated plate absorption heat pumps, centrifugal heat pumps, and mechanical vapor recompression (MVR), the system recycles waste heat from Yantai Industrial Park. This reclaimed heat provides high-quality thermal energy for production processes and supplies a clean heating source for Yantai city in winter. By enabling effective use of low-temperature waste heat, this approach supports the sustainable development of the chemical industry, lowering emissions and enhancing air quality. In 2023, the project achieved its goal of supplying heating of 10 million square meters for residential use, with full production set to reduce coal use by 2.6 million tons and heat 64 million square meters annually, and is capable of adopting and promoting on a larger scale.

Adopting recycling innovation to reduce carbon emissions in scopes 1 and 2

Wanhua's diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) technology uses wastewater recycling to efficiently process high-concentration amine-containing waste brine, reducing brine emissions by 3 million tons and cutting carbon emissions by 140,000 tons annually. Additionally, a pioneering hydrogen chloride (HCl) oxidation cycle technology reuses HCl by converting it into high-purity chlorine for the MDI production process. This approach cuts electricity use from 1,250 kWh to 245 kWh per ton of chlorine, saving 710 million kWh and reducing CO2 emissions by about 700,000 tons each year.

Promoting full-cycle material recycling

Polycarbonate (PC) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) have established recycling methods, yet over 78% of waste plastics remain unrecyclable. In the home appliance sector alone, over 5 million tons of polyurethane foam are incinerated or landfilled annually, contributing to pollution. Wanhua's alcoholysis technology breakthrough now enables polyurethane foam recycling, recovering up to 30% of polyol without product degradation. Leading global brands have expressed interest in partnering on this innovation.

In today's fast-paced world, Wanhua's functional, continuous environmentally friendly innovations serve daily life in globe-wide markets:

- MDI adhesive-based, formaldehyde-free furniture eliminates formaldehyde release, while slow-rebound polyurethane ensures a better living experience.

- Materials like Nylon 12, HDI-type TPU, bio-based TPU, and others enhance comfort during sports activities.

- Wanhua leads in high-performance optical materials, offering solutions like high-refractive polycarbonate (PC), light-guiding PC, optical-grade polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), MS, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) and Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) for industries such as home appliances, electronics, automobiles, and lighting.

- High-purity rose alcohol and menthol offer premium fragrances for personal care.

- Medical-grade materials like polysulfone, PC, PVC, and TPU meet the performance demands of medical devices.

- Wanhua's sustainable materials support energy-efficient building, low-carbon travel, and improved lives with nutritional chemicals and formaldehyde-free products.

For more innovation and sustainable practices from Wanhua Chemical, please visit https://en.whchem.com/.

