Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
22.11.24
09:04 Uhr
17,815 Euro
+0,310
+1,77 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,66017,70011:55
17,66017,69011:55
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 11:31 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF secures EUR 430 million financing for R&D of sustainable technologies

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has secured EUR 430 million financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a tenor of up to ten years. The financing will support SKF's research and development (R&D) to increase the focus on high-growth segments and accelerate the design and development of enabling technologies particularly for the green transition and sustainability.

"Our strategy aims to deliver substantial customer value in targeted markets through sustained innovation, increased efficiency, and agility. With the support of long-term financing from the EIB, we continue to invest in creating intelligent and sustainable solutions supporting the transition to a more sustainable world," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO at SKF.

As the climate bank of the European Union (EU), the EIB financing supports the European Green Deal, EU's plan to become net zero by 2050. This financing forms an important part of SKF's overall funding strategy, further helping to complement and diversify the Group's funding sources.

"This loan underscores our commitment to supporting innovation for a greener future. As a driver of technological progress for over a century, SKF conducts advanced research in bearing and seal technologies that is crucial for renewable energy and electric mobility, aligning with our shared vision for a sustainable Europe," says Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President.

Innovation and technology development are at the core at SKF. This includes designing, developing and commercializing technologies that support the Group's strategy to drive profitable growth. In 2023, SKF spent SEK 3.3 billion in R&D, resulting in a strong product and services pipeline, bringing significant customer value and driving profitable growth.

"The EIB financing will enhance our ongoing R&D initiatives in crucial technological areas, such as green steel and rotation, connectivity, oil regeneration, and laser cladding. Through technology and innovation, we make our products more reliable, sustainable and efficient, and continue to provide solutions that help customers minimize friction and energy waste in their operations, contributing to the needed sustainability transformation," says Annika Ölme, CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development, at SKF.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-secures-eur-430-million-financing-for-r-d-of-sustainable-technologies,c4070170

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4070170/3129456.pdf

20241122 SKF secures EUR 430 million financing for R&D of sustainable technologies

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/signing,c3354462

Signing

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-rickard-gustafson,c3354374

SKF Rickard Gustafson

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-annika-olme,c3354373

SKF Annika Ölme

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-secures-eur-430-million-financing-for-rd-of-sustainable-technologies-302314097.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.