Xintela AB: Xintela AB Interim Report January - September 2024

Summary of the interim report

The "Company" or "Xintela" refers to Xintela AB (publ), corporate registration number 556780-3480.

The Group

Third quarter 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 2,822 (0).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 8,049 (loss: 11,953).

Loss per share was SEK 0.01 (loss: 0.02).



First nine month 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 3,125 (0).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 29,821 (loss: 46,192).

Loss per share was SEK 0.05 (loss: 0.11).



The Parent company

Third quarter 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 2,822 (0).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 5,971 (loss: 8,916).

Loss per share was SEK 0.01 (loss: 0.02).



First nine month 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 3,125 (0).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 24,225 (loss: 30,469).

Loss per share was SEK 0.04 (loss: 0.08).

At September 30, 2024, the equity/assets ratio was 31 % (82).





Significant events in the third quarter of 2024

* Xintela extends clinical study with XSTEM on knee osteoarthritis patients. (August 23, 2024)

* Xintela signs agreement with Region Östergötland for GMP process development of cell therapy for burn patients, (August 29, 2024)

* Xintela presents new preclinical data with the company's stem cell product XSTEM® on wound healing and skin regeneration at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Europe 2024 conference, in Gothenburg. (September 5, 2024)



Significant events after the end of the period

* Xintela's main owner Flerie undertakes to exercise warrants TO3 of approximately SEK 28 million and provides bridging loans of SEK 9 million

The complete report is available for download below and on the company's website www.xintela.se/en/report-archive.

About Xintela

Xintela develops medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy based on the Company's cell surface marker integrin a10ß1 which is found on mesenchymal stem cells and on certain aggressive cancer cells. The stem cell marker is used to select and quality-assure the patent-protected stem cell product XSTEM®, which is in clinical development for treatment of knee osteoarthritis and difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. The company produces XSTEM for the clinical studies in its GMP-approved manufacturing facility. In cancer therapy, which is run by the wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, therapeutic antibodies, targeting integrin a10ß1 (First-in-Class) are being developed for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and the brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).