Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 11:49 Uhr
CHINT GLOBAL: CHINT Shines on Forbes Global Brand Top 30

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 Forbes China Go-International Brands Top 30" results have been officially announced. CHINT has earned a spot on the prestigious list and is recognized for its outstanding performance and significant contributions on the global stage. This honor highlights CHINT's high recognition in international markets and marks a solid step forward in advancing Chinese brands globally.


After more than two decades of overseas development, CHINT Group has steadily expanded its business to over 140 countries and regions worldwide, covering key industries such as low-voltage electrical appliances, smart electrical equipment, instrumentation, and green energy. CHINT Global's globalization strategy is reflected not only in its extensive business layout but also in the localization of talent and R&D.

Globally, CHINT employs over 50,000 people across five business regions and more than 40 subsidiaries, with a local talent rate exceeding 66%. The company has established 20 research institutes worldwide, focusing on the customized development of localized products, investing 3%-12% of its annual sales revenue in R&D, accumulating over 8,000 authorized patents, and participating in the formulation of industry and international standards more than 400 times.

Regarding localized manufacturing, CHINT Group has 28 manufacturing bases globally, including eight overseas, with product lines covering the full range of products. Regarding localized delivery, local logistics centers have been established in all five business continents, increasing international project coverage by over 50% and shortening the average delivery cycle by more than 60 days.

The Forbes Brand Going Global award for CHINT means a high recognition of its efforts in implementing globalization strategies, promoting localized operations, and driving innovative development. This honor is not only an affirmation of the past but also an inspiration for the future. CHINT Global will continue to forge ahead, striving to become a global leader in the full industry chain of smart electrical energy solutions, and will continue to contribute to the development of the global energy and electricity industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565329/image_5019413_32599362.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chint-shines-on-forbes-global-brand-top-30-302314106.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
