Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A12CM6 | ISIN: SE0001863291 | Ticker-Symbol: 7NG
Frankfurt
22.11.24
08:11 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,005
-16,31 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2024 11:58 Uhr
102 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ACROUD AB is updated

Finanznachrichten News
On November 12, 2024, ACROUD AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the chairman of the Company's board of directors had resigned,
resulting in the board of directors consisting of only two members. 

Yesterday, November 21, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with
information on the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the
observation status for the shares(ACROUD, ISIN code SE0001863291, order book ID
156878) in the Company. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
