Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ACROUD AB is updated

On November 12, 2024, ACROUD AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the chairman of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board of directors consisting of only two members. Yesterday, November 21, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares(ACROUD, ISIN code SE0001863291, order book ID 156878) in the Company. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB